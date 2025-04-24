50% off GAP chinos, jeans, and tees, Adidas members sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Sale Items
- Checked Sport Coat in Hopsack Wool – $262.49 ($598)
- Explorer Collection Suit Jacket & Trouser in Navy Multi Check – $314.98 ($896)
- Fine Merino Wool Sweater Polo – $74.99 ($198)
- Suede Camp Chukkas – $93.74 ($248)
- KNIT Large Check Knit Sport Coat in Wool-Blend – $224.99 ($548)
Their wardrobe event just ended, but as it’s mid-season clearance time, that means their sale section now is on extra sale. An additional 25% off with some new-ish items added. Free shipping won’t kick in until $200. That’s Brooks Brothers for you though. Their fulfillment process isn’t as streamlined as some other brands. I ordered two items the other day, one of which was a pocket square, and they shipped that pocket square separately in a 14″ long cardboard box. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
adidas: Members Sale
- VL Court 3.0 – $57 ($75)
- Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Gore-Tex Hiking shoes – $165 ($220)
- adicolor Classics SST Track Jacket – $64 ($80)
- SL 72 RS shoes – $80 ($100)
Gotta be logged into an adiClub account, but it’s a simple email sign up and at least they throw in free shipping as a benefit. “adiClub Days” is set to expire Wednesday 4/30.
GAP: 50% off select (no code needed)
- Modern Khakis (98% cotton/2% spandex) – $29 ($59.95) 13 colors
- 53% Linen / 47% Cotton Khakis – $34 ($69.95) 5 colors
- Straight Jeans – $34 ($69.95)
- Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt – $12 ($24.95)
- Jersey Crewneck T-Shirt – $9 ($19.95)
Includes quite a few of their bestsellers, new arrivals, etc. Exclusions apply of course. 50% off is set to run clear through next Tuesday, 4/29/25.
J. Crew: Summer Ready Styles event
- Unstructured Suit Jackets in Irish Cotton-Linen Blend – $199.50 ($298) 33% off
- Irish Cotton-Linen Trousers – $139.50 ($198) 29% off
Nice to see that their unconstructed sportcoats are still almost a hundred bucks off. Yes they make matching trousers, but most of us have enough pants on hand (leg?) which would go great with one of these jackets up top. Use what you’ve got. That’s always the most affordable way.
Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale ends Wed.
- Fifth Avenue Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Soles – $269 ($450)
- Randolph Bit Loafers – $349 ($450)
- Randolph 2.0 Penny Loafers – $329 ($425)
- Park Avenue Leather Sole Oxfords – $329 ($425)
- Combination Cedar Shoe Trees – $22.50 ($30)
See our top 10 best deals in this sale here. Last weekend for this. So if you’ve been dragging your heels on ordering some new Goodyear welted*soles, now’s the time. (*Obligatory disclosure that not all Allen Edmonds shoes are Goodyear welted. You get the joke though.) A reminder that this is one of just a few times a year where their icons line (Park Avenue, Strand, etc.) actually get significant discounts.
BONUS BR: 30% off select full price w/ BREXTRA
- Standard Fit Linen Resort Shirt – $63 ($90)
- Traveler Pants 2.0 in Slim, Straight, or Athletic Fit – $77 ($110)
- Suede Woven Belts – $56 ($80)
- Italian Wool Ventile Sportcoat – $280 ($400)
This is a quiet one. Code isn’t published anywhere on their site, but they sent it out to their email blast list Thursday mid-day. Usual exclusions apply, so no shoes, leather or suede apparel, cashmere or cashmere blends, 3rd party, and a few other things.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items w/ BRAFF
- Rhone: Up to 50% off Spring Sale. Watch out for final sale items. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 20% off $100+ w/ BESTDRESSED
- BR Factory: Up to 50% off everything + an additional 25% off at checkout.