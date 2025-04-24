50% off GAP chinos, jeans, and tees, Adidas members sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Their wardrobe event just ended, but as it’s mid-season clearance time, that means their sale section now is on extra sale. An additional 25% off with some new-ish items added. Free shipping won’t kick in until $200. That’s Brooks Brothers for you though. Their fulfillment process isn’t as streamlined as some other brands. I ordered two items the other day, one of which was a pocket square, and they shipped that pocket square separately in a 14″ long cardboard box. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Gotta be logged into an adiClub account, but it’s a simple email sign up and at least they throw in free shipping as a benefit. “adiClub Days” is set to expire Wednesday 4/30.

Includes quite a few of their bestsellers, new arrivals, etc. Exclusions apply of course. 50% off is set to run clear through next Tuesday, 4/29/25.

Nice to see that their unconstructed sportcoats are still almost a hundred bucks off. Yes they make matching trousers, but most of us have enough pants on hand (leg?) which would go great with one of these jackets up top. Use what you’ve got. That’s always the most affordable way.

See our top 10 best deals in this sale here. Last weekend for this. So if you’ve been dragging your heels on ordering some new Goodyear welted*soles, now’s the time. (*Obligatory disclosure that not all Allen Edmonds shoes are Goodyear welted. You get the joke though.) A reminder that this is one of just a few times a year where their icons line (Park Avenue, Strand, etc.) actually get significant discounts.

This is a quiet one. Code isn’t published anywhere on their site, but they sent it out to their email blast list Thursday mid-day. Usual exclusions apply, so no shoes, leather or suede apparel, cashmere or cashmere blends, 3rd party, and a few other things.

Also worth a mention: