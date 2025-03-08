The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Brooks Brothers extra 25% off clearance items (exp 3/10)

Slim, Classic (Regent), and Traditional (Madison) fits available. Just about all sizes at post time. Italian merino wool from Reda. And in a color and pattern that’s both interesting and versatile, thanks to the muted grey base color.

Via: Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals

Even though you may not wear your black dress shoes the most often, when you need a pair of black dress shoes you really need a pair of black dress shoes. Weddings, big events, job interviews, etc. These are made in Italy, are super simple, and outbound shipping is free. Returns are free if you can get them back to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack. Otherwise they’ll deduct a return label fee from your cash back.

Via: VAER 20% off select Daylight Savings Sale

Classic military/field watch style in an American assembled, solar powered package. Could be a great companion for summer, and many, many seasons to come. This is also acting as a not so subtle reminder to set your watches and clocks ahead one hour Saturday night/very early Sunday morning as we “spring forward” this weekend.

Via: Target 30% off select activewear (exp Sat 3/8)

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Already mega affordable, they’re a true steal when they happen to go on sale. Smooth and dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash (shown above is post machine wash/dry). Collar is excellent. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possible drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat unless you button the top button. Three button placket is the sweet spot to many of our eyes. Sometimes just two buttons can look a little basic/cheap. Five colors to choose from.

Via: Extra 15% off Huckberry Sale Items (exp 3/11)

If you’re looking for a more casual leaning, cotton (97% cotton/3% spandex) blazer for spring, then this one is worth a shot. Unlined back. Patch pockets. Ships/returns for free.

Via: Extra 15% off sale items at Grant Stone (exp 3/10)

Part of their 9 year anniversary event, where customers can take an additional 15% off their sale section. And boy howdy do those Garrison Boots stand out. Uppers are Charles F. Stead Kudu leather, which has natural variations and texture. Head here for a review of the Garrison, albeit in Horween CXL #8 and not the Kudu shown above.

Via: Brooks Brothers extra 25% off clearance items (exp 3/10)

Impressive for the price. Vitale Barberis Canonico wool. Hopsack weave for just a little bit of texture. Patch pockets on the lower half. And that mid-leaning-lighter (but not too light) gray color will look great with everything from jeans to dark charcoal dress trousers to off-white chinos. Sizes 40, 42, 44, and 46 left at post time (apologies to the 38 and 36 crowd). Sadly the 20% off for members deal won’t work on clearance items and thus won’t double stack with the additional 25% off promo they’re running.

Via: Nike new items added to sale

As sneaker season starts to land, a lot of us are starting to shelve our boots for classic tennis and basketball court inspired kicks. These are neutral enough to go with almost everything, yet they’re still interesting. And that’s good! They’re also 25% off. That’s also good!

Via: Amazon. It’s both shipped and sold (at post time) but won’t arrive until 3/20 – 3/28

A more classically sized dress watch measuring in at 38mm in diameter, yet should still fit most wrist sizes. Shown above on a 7.5″ wrist. Warm champagne dial. blue hands. Full review here.

Via: 2 Shirts for $125 (exp 3/18) + 20% off for rewards members (exp 3/10)

Shown: Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Dress Shirts = 2 for $125 / $100 for Rewards Members (normally $128 per)

That’s something. Really something. $50 for a wheelhouse Brooks Brothers non-iron dress shirt is truly rare. You have to buy two, and be logged into a rewards account (setting one up is a simple email address / site account creation). Normal bulk-buy sales make you buy three or four, and the discount isn’t usually as deep. So yeah, less out of pocket cost, bigger deal. Win-win if you need some shirts and like Brooks Brothers.