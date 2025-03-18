Style Scenario: March – Out like a Lamb

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. The old saying goes something like “If March comes in like a lion, it’ll go out like a lamb.” Alternatively, it could come in like a lamb (a false spring) but then expect it to go out like a lion (cold and blustery heading into April). This one’s for those who are getting an early-ish taste of spring with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head towards the end of the month. (Top image via david Griffiths on Unsplash)

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazer – $300 w/ BIGSPRING25 ($400). They’re a bit of a legend and for good reason. Totally unconstructed but the Italian hopsack wool makes them easy to dress up. Airy and breathable. Non functioning buttons at the cuffs make for easier tailoring. The More Affordable Option: Banana Republic Signature Suit Jacket – $199.97 FINAL – no returns or exchanges ($450).

The Shirt: Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Oxford – $62.50 when you buy 2 shirts (normally $108 per). Or whatever your favorite white shirt happens to be. Linen, crisp poplin, sharp twill, or an oxford like this one from Brooks Brothers. Heads up that today is the last day for the Brooks Brothers 2 shirts for $125 deal. You can mix and match dress shirts and more casual sport-shirts. They don’t need to be the same shirt or same color.

The Pants: J. Crew Tech Oxford Pants in Slim or Straight Fit – $62.50 ($98). One of their warm-weather bestsellers.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators – $55. Gives the “Original Pilot”/Apollo Aviators look without the triple-digit cost.

The Watch: Orient Bambino V2 40.5mm – $157. Automatic movement, dressy, and warm rose-gold-tone accents.

The Socks: J. Crew Bird’s-eye Print Socks – $11.50 ($16.50). Cotton blend instead of wool, but they’re cheap and it’s early enough in the season that super-sweaty-feet may not be an issue yet.

The Shoes: Anthony Veer Kennedy Tassel Loafer – $139.97. Ships via Nordstrom Rack. If tassels aren’t your thing, a warm brown pair of sleek leather loafers should do the trick too.

The Belt: J. Crew Italian Suede Belt – $69.50. Rich “snuff” brown Italian suede and a gold-tone buckle tie the shoes and sunglasses together.