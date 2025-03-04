Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Style Scenario: Early March – In like a Lion

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. The old saying goes something like “If March comes in like a lion, it’ll go out like a lamb.” Alternatively, it could come in like a lamb (a false spring) but then expect it to go out like a lion (cold and blustery heading into April). This one’s for those plugging along right now through lion-like cold, rain, and general unpleasantness. If your weather is more lamb-like, we’ll get to that soon.

For this “Lion” scenario, note two keys to dressing well when the weather is wet and generally unpredictable:

  1. Wear machine washable pants instead of dry-clean only suit pants or trousers (in case some of the slop splashes/splatters up on your legs).
  2. Favor versatile, weather resistant shoes or boots with a subtle rubber sole. 

The Raincoat: Charles Tyrwhitt Showerproof Cotton Raincoat – $319.20 w/ PROPER3 ($399). Bit of a splurge, but the Brits know how to look good in the rain. That and if you can invest in a piece of versatile outerwear, it can be worthwhile. As you’ll wear it with everything and in almost all conditions. Doesn’t get more versatile than a simple, classy, navy mac. The More Affordable Option: Cole Haan Signature Raincoat – $169.99 ($300) 

The Sportcoat: Rodd & Gunn Textured Wool & Cotton Sport Coat – $224 ($448). Interesting but still reserved. 61% wool, 37% cotton, 2% elastane. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom. The More Affordable Option: Charles Tyrwhitt Sweater Blazer Cardigan – $129 ($209)

The Shirt: Target Goodfellow Performance Dress Shirt – $33. Inexpensive and pretty good. Reviewed here in white.

The Watch: Timex 40mm Marlin Moonphase Green Dial – $169. Fun, but still dressy. 40mm case diameter should work for most wrist sizes.

The Pants: BR Factory Slim Tapered Grayson Pants in Grey Glenplaid – $45 ($100). Clearly going for a British gentleman look here. Dressy but still machine washable. Know they run a little short, so if you’re inbetween inseam sizes or unsure, size up. My 5’10″/185 takes a 32″ inseam on these, whereas I can sometimes take a 30″ depending on the brand/pants. Here’s how a 32×32 in the light blue looks on my frame.

The Umbrella: Totes “Gentleman’s” Wood Handle Umbrella – $23. A classic that provides good coverage but isn’t as large (or as obnoxious) as a monster golf umbrella. The hooked handle allows you to sling it over your arm/wrist when you need that hand to open a door or grab your phone.

The Socks: Darn Tough The Standard Merino Blend Socks – $27. Just the right amount of cushioning without getting bulky or thick. Made in the USA.

The Boots: Allen Edmonds Weatherproof Hamilton Dress Boots – $199.97 ($495). Goodyear welted to a rubber studded sole. Weatherproof leather. Ideal for this scenario.

We collect cookies to analyze our website traffic and performance;
we never collect any personal data.
For a full explanation of our privacy policy click here.