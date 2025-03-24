Style Scenario: A dreary night in with a good book

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. There’s practically no better time to read a book than on a dreary night, and the transition from late winter into early spring often provides plenty of those. Plus if you have trouble getting to sleep and are used to staring at a screen in the evening, establishing a non-digital reading habit might just help you re-train your brain to fall asleep faster.

The Book: Whatever you’re into. Fiction, non fiction, high brow philosophy or page-turning pot boiler. The point is it can’t be a chore. This is about having fun while also downshifting. Shown at the very top of the post: Koh-i-Noor: The History of the World’s most Infamous Diamond.

The Hoodie: Old Navy Dynamic Fleece 4.0 Color-Block Full Zip – $35.99 ($59.99). Comfortable but still interesting. A hoodie you’d feel good about wearing outside of your place. Soft, smooth, and has some stretch.

The Pants: BR Factory Pintuck Track Pants – $34 ($98). Refined joggers. On sale too. No need to break out the snuggie.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury GMT – $94.08 ($219). Some of us feel like we’re missing something if we aren’t wearing a watch. That and as silly or nerdy as this sounds, for bookworms who also love to wear a wristwatch, it can be kinda fun to move a GMT watch’s second time-zone hand to reflect whatever location your book is covering/takes place in. Combine that with some music on in the background which also “matches” the time and place of the book you’re reading, and it can really enhance the whole experience.

The Shoes: Rothy’s The Ravello Slip On Sneaker – $99 FINAL ($139). This one is for those who don’t like wearing slippers, yet like having a pair of easy on easy off, comfortable SHOES around the house. Rothy’s makes comfortable, machine washable shoes from plastic-bottle-waste. Great for having around the house, and also terrific for those warmer days out and about when you’re keeping it casual. Final sale though, so no returns or exchanges. Review of their lace-up sneakers can be found here.

The Chair: Poly and Bark Verity Leather Lounge Chair – $525.60 w/ SAVINGS. A worthy splurge that’s relatively affordable compared to other leather accent chairs on the market. Full review here. Link above goes direct to the brand. Amazon carries them too, and it’s worth keeping an eye on in case they include them in this week’s Big Spring Sale.

The Suggestion: Turn off your phone. Going analog for an evening is a treat. No social media, no texts, no notifications. No doom scrolling. Nothing. Only some music to read to, but if that’s the case, try and stash it somewhere out of reach so you aren’t reaching for it.