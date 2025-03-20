Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event, Orient Small Seconds Steal, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

OOH. That’s as low as that stunner has gone for since its release, no? Ships from AND sold by Amazon at post time. That is, until they run out of stock and switch over to a sketchy gray market dealer who won’t have the same ease of return if it arrives and something is wrong or you don’t like it. Full review of this watch can be found here. It’s good. Very good.

Not the most extensive selection and most of the stuff is 10% – 15% off. But it is nice to see some of their shoes and even their brand new chukkas getting included. No code necessary. Discount should happen in your cart. Sale expires this Sunday, 3/23.

Full picks here. Set to end this Sunday. And as Bonobos doesn’t run big discount codes in perpetuity, it could be until (sticks finger in air) Memorial Day weekend until they do something significant again? That’s a total guess. They could do something next week for all we know. Doubtful. But they could. Who knows what changes if any are coming as they complete the transition over to their new owners.

Full review here. Not on sale (the black dial w/ stainless bracelet hasn’t gone on sale yet) but worth a mention as they seem to sell out quickly. Because it doesn’t look, feel, wear, or sound like any old Timex (no super-loud TICK). It doesn’t look or feel like a Timex at all. What it does feel like, is a really well made, truly handsome, short-lugged diver with a quick release bracelet and drilled lugs so swapping in NATO, rubber, or leather straps is a relative breeze. It’s gotta be the best Timex in production at present.

Part of a larger/wider “Wardrobe Event” where they’ve got specials of all sorts strewn across their site. Not everything is on sale. Far from it. But they’ve got specials like 30% off select sportcoats, 4 shirts/polos for $249, etc.

Also worth a mention: