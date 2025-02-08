The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: J. Crew “Men’s Wear Now Styles” sale (exp Mon 2/10)



Got a warm weather wedding on your calendar for this upcoming season? That suit should do. Works out to ~29% off. It may go for less with some sort of upcoming promo, but probably for not much less (until we hit late summer/early fall clearance time). That and you’d get it in house for any tailoring that needs to be done well in advance. Sold as separates, so you pick a jacket in your certain size, and then the trousers in your certain size, and (ta-da) that makes your whole suit.

Via: 20% off select at Timex w/ Love20 (exp. 2/15)

Super fun, sharply styled, and moderately sized. The 20% off helps a lot too. Quick release leather strap should make for an easy change out to a brown leather strap if you wear a brown belt/shoes more often than black.

Via: Madewell Sale Section

Final sale so no returns or exchanges. If it weren’t for that these would have ended up much higher on this list. Italian milled fabric, available in either a chocolate brown, charcoal gray, or navy (faint) pinstripe, and the reviews seem to indicate that they’re true to size… albeit in a more relaxed silhouette. So for the slimmer folks reading this, expect a trip to the tailor after.

Via: UNIQLO winter clearance event

Sizes are scattered (at best) depending on what color you’re after. A reminder that these tend to not be regarded as the warmest coats. But they sure do look the part. The 90% wool / 10% cashmere blend fabric is quite nice as well.

Was closer to $200 for much of their big Winter sale, then somehow got a price drop right before the sale ended and that price has stuck. For now. Until it gets unstuck and heads back towards three bills again.

Via: Extra 30% off sale items at Allen Edmonds

Back and with a lower price than ever. First quality Strands in a versatile color almost never goes for this low of a price. A brown that deep and rich will go with both blue suits and gray suits. Even darker gray suits. (General rule: the darker the brown of the shoes = the darker the gray clothes you can pair them with.)

Via: 20% off select at Timex w/ Love20

Also shown at the very top of the post. Pretty sure this is the first time any of the new Deepwater Reef line has gotten any kind of discount. Sapphire crystal, shockingly good H-link quick-release equipped bracelet, and a well proportioned 41 mm case. The one drawback is that bracelet, which is otherwise excellent, doesn’t have micro-adjusting holes. So if you’re super picky about watch fit, you’re stuck with hope and hope alone that it’ll fit “just so.” Although the H-links really do seem to be far more comfortable than most other reasonably priced stainless bracelet-equipped watches. Head here for a review of the non GMT version. Sadly, the non GMT black dial isn’t up for this sale.

Soft and smooth, wicking, stretchy lululemon fabric (85% Recycled polyester, 10% Lyocell, 5% Elastane). Anti-stink technology. A three button placket makes it look a little nicer/cleaner than a basic two button. And on (final) sale in two versatile colors. Note that if you’re a “member” (basically creating an account on their website) then you can return in store for credit and credit only. No cash back. Really wish these still came with hidden button down collars, but that’s no longer the case. Normal collar here, but the collar is good and made from the same fabric as the body with a bit of reinforcement for shape. Read: not some cheap ribbed collar.

Via: Nordstrom Rack (so no free shipping unless your total purchase is $89, and returns are only free in store)

Available in brown or black. They’re back, and $30 off what had been the normal list price. It had looked like Norstrom had retired these a while ago as they had drifted out of stock at Nordstrom proper and even got whittled away to nothing size-wise at Nordstrom Rack. But now it appears they may be a Nordy Rack exclusive? Lower price (that’s good!) but they don’t ship/return for free via The Rack (that’s bad). Shipping is $9.95 on orders under $89 at Nordstrom Rack. Still though. When it comes to sub $100 dress shoes, there’s a lot of junk out there. These are actually decent as long as you’re not gonna wear them day in and day out. Head here for a full review.

Via: 50% off Old Navy “activewear” through Sunday

Just got restocked in most (but not all) colors. Khaki, dark gray, stone, navy, black, etc. As close to the lululemon ABC as you’ll find for a truly affordable price. Fabric is 85% of the ABC. Hardware is eerily similar. No gusset on the Old Navy pants though. Slim or straight fits. Size shown above is a 32×32 on 5’10″/185. Through Sunday they’re a very kind half off.