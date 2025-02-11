Style Scenario: Valentine’s Day – Rolling Solo at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. So far we’ve covered a night out on the town, as well as a date night at home. This one’s for those who are rolling solo. Smartly single is always better than being stupidly attached. And there’s no better night to focus on “ol #1” than Valentine’s. Keep it comfortable but smart. Easy but sleek. (Top Photo by Mark Basarab on Unsplash)

The Sweater: Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Fleece Shawl-Collar Cardigan – $19.92. Hoodies are all well and good, but a shawl collar cardigan is classically masculine. And these are cheap.

The T-Shirt: Target All in Motion Soft Stretch T-Shirt – $18. Good for lounging, layering, workouts, etc.

The Pants: BR Factory Pintuck Track Pants – $43.35 ($85). Proof that even small tweaks to something like a basic pair of sweat pants can make any item look smart.

The Watch: Momentum Assembled in Canada Sea Quartz 30 – $330. AKA Magnum’s watch. He, the famous Ferrari driving bachelor.

The Shoes: Greys Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot – $43 ($108). Seems like the Huckberry Winter Sale prices have stuck on more than a few items. These have hit serious-bargain level.

The Entertainment: Gladiator 2. “You men. How often do you think about the Roman Empire?“ … well this particular night I am. Why, you inviting yourself over for some chariots and chill? “Et tu… Cu-tey?”

The Unsolicited Annual Advice: Stay off social media tonight. In fact, reduce if not silence your social media presence in general. All social media platforms are specifically engineered for oversharing, which can make even the most well-intentioned and genuinely interesting people seem… cringy. Discretion is the better part of valor, and silence is often sexy. As they say in show business, “always leave them wanting more.”