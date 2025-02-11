Most Wanted Affordable Style – February 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Pricing Note: A snail-mail advertisement landed at the Dappered home offices last week, and it looks like CT will be running a 25% off deal 2/12-2/17 for the long Presidents Day weekend. That’s about as good as it gets for their non-shirt stuff (blazers, shoes, outerwear, etc.)

According to CT their wheelhouse, foundational navy blazers have been upgraded for 2025 with a stretch-wool merino fabric. Year-round weight, canvas chest piece construction, double back vents, non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring tweaks, and available in slim or classic fit.

And now a horse of a different color blazer of a different color AND construction. This one is knit. Stretch wool, butterfly lined in the back, and patch pockets up front keep it leaning casual. Looks like a grey & less expensive version of the Brooks Brothers option which got so much run in the fall/winter. Wear it with t-shirts, polos, and OCBDs. Tail does look like it could be chopped though. But as it’s Nordstrom, it ships and returns for free. So if it shows and you don’t like how it fits your frame, you can always send it right back.

Too early for camp mocs? Probably. But those look awfully similar to the excellent mainline J. Crew suede camp mocs from a couple years ago. Code EXTRAS is good for an additional 15% off shoes/accessories, and is scheduled to end today, 2/11/25.

Because if a trade war kicks off, furniture probably won’t be getting cheaper any time soon. Full review of this chair (in cognac) can be found here.

A clear alternative to the ubiquitous Nike Killshot. Still super versatile. Suede with lots of texture. Gum sole. Affordable, but also excluded from codes/promos (or so they say). Sizes have already moved fast on this run but don’t be surprised if they restock again and again.

Stripes for spring at a nicely affordable price. Can go for cheaper during big sales. Blue or “natural” micro stripe. Both are 100% merino and claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters like these to not be worth the reward. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

