1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic Extra 20% off Sale Items

Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Items (ends Mon.)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the extra 20% off sale items deal Banana Republic is running. Note that anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged, but there’s plenty in here that isn’t that. Head here for our original picks.
It’s Still Winter
BR:
Heavyweight Wool-Blend Overshirt – – $227.49 ($400)
Navy 100% Merino Thermal Knit Sweater – $67.99 ($100)
Slim Brushed Traveler Pants – $55.99 ($110)
Made in Portugal Lug Sole Italian Leather Chelseas – $143.99 ($250)
Others:
Invicta 1953 Automatic Watch – $113 (review here)
Wigwam USA Made Merino Blend Socks – $21
Monochrome “Northern Lights”
BR:
Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket – $159.97* FINAL ($450)
Standard Fit Oxford – $80
(Cheaper shirt: Slim Wrinkle Resistant Button-Down – $35.97 FINAL ($80)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Pants – $87.99 ($150)
Made in Portugal Black Chelsea Boots – $151.99 ($250)
Others:
Timex Automatic 1983 E Line 34mm – $209
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $27
All The Textures
BR:
Wool Blend Sherpa Chore Coat – $119.99 ($180)
Navy 100% Merino Thermal Knit Sweater – $67.99 ($100)
Brushed Traveler Pants – $55.99 ($110)
Breathe Merino Socks 2-pack – $23.99 ($40)
Made in Portugal Lug Sole Italian Leather Chelseas – $143.99 ($250)
Cotton Beanie – $15.99 ($40)
Others:
Timex Chrono – $56ish
Blue on Black and Gray
BR:
Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket – $195.99 ($400)
Slim Wrinkle Resistant Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt – $35.97 FINAL ($80)
Leather Belt – $43.99 ($70)
Straight Fit Rapid Movement Chino – $63.99 ($100)
Made in Portugal Black Chelsea Boots – $151.99 ($250)
RAEN Sunglasses – $67.99 ($150)
Others:
Orient Bambino 38 Small Seconds – $221
USA Made Over-the-calf Merino Jolly Roger Socks – $18.50
Johnston & Murphy Pebbled Leather Briefcase – $169.97 ($299)
Upcoming Spring/Summer Wedding
BR:
Blue Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $327.98 ($600)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $80
Silk Pocket Square – $17.59 ($40)
RAEN Sunglasses – $83.97 FINAL* ($185)
Others:
Orient Bambino 38 T-Blue dial – $270
Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $27
Spier & Mackay Cap Toe Oxfords – $178
The extra 20% off Banana Republic sale items deal expires Monday, 3/3/25.