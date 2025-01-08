Steal Alert: $43 J. Crew MacAlister Desert Boots in Anchor Grey

9:15 ET update: Gone. Sold out.

These’ll move fast.

Made in Italy. Stitch-down construction. Crepe sole (which isn’t good on icy or slick/wet surfaces, but good for the rest of the time.) Super versatile. One of J. Crew’s bestsellers.

Extra 70% off with that SHOPSALE code.

Final sale, no returns or exchanges. FWIW a size 10.5 fits my (the Joe guy) normally 10.5 feet just fine.

Wouldn’t normally post something with such a limited size selection (9, 10, 10.5, and 13 at post launch,) but since they’re a true wheelhouse item (chinos chukkas polo!) and the price is dirt cheap, figured it was worth a flutter for some.

Might be worth keeping an eye on if sizes come back/drift in and out over the next couple days. That can happen sometimes. Part of J. Crew’s end-of-season rolling clearance extra 50% – 70% off select final sale styles with SHOPSALE. That code is scheduled to run through tomorrow, Thursday 1/9. But you’ve gotta think something else (new additions to their sale section?) is coming after that.

That’s all.

Carry on.