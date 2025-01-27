Steal Alert: Banana Republic Italian Leather Cap Toe Boots for $144 ($250)

NOTE: These are part of a lightly refreshed B.R. sale section which is now getting an additional 20% off.

Overpriced at $250 but pretty darn good at $150. They’re like an affordable, blucher version of the oxford Park Avenue boot from Allen Edmonds, and unlike the Park Avenue boots, these have a subtle rubber studded sole for traction in the more adventurous weather seasons.

Made in Portugal and leather lined. Fit seems true. Whereas other recent shoes and boots from BR have suffered from a too-long/too-lean problem, these have a more traditional (but not stumpy) almond toe shape. My borderline wide 10.5D feet fit and feel great in these right out of the box. The dark brown textured leather is a huge plus too, as it’ll go great with everything from dark blue jeans to gray suits… (even charcoal gray suits/trousers, as the brown is deep and dark enough and the soles are black). Granted it’s not the thickest most luxurious feeling leather, but it looks good, feels nice and pliable from the get-go, and the price is right.

These were not around last week. If they had been, they would have been included in last week’s 1 Sale 5 Outfits post. But they just got restocked in most sizes, are on sale, and along with the rest of the sale section, are getting an extra 20% off. That lands these boots at a nicely palatable $143.99. Returns are free, and rewards members get free shipping over $50.

