1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic Extra 30% off Sale Items

Banana Republic: Extra 30% off Sale Items (ends Wed.)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the extra 30% off sale items deal Banana Republic is running. Most of it is NOT final sale yet, but anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. And note that BR did a pretty serious refresh by adding new stock and sizes to their sale section in the last couple of days.
Job Interview
BR:
Blue Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $339.48 ($600)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $80
Italian Silk Necktie – $27.99 ($75)
Leather Cap Toe Dress Shoes – $139.99 ($250)
Dark Brown Dress Belt – $59.99 ($75)
Others:
Baltic HMS 002 Black Dial w/ Chocolate Brown Strap – $385ish USD
Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26
Upgraded Athleisure
BR:
Italian Merino Sweater Bomber – $143.49 ($250)
Italian Merino Crewneck – $48.99 ($80)
Brushed Jogger with Wool – $69.99 ($130)
Others:
Nike C1TY Sneakers – $100
Jordan Monogram Duffle Bag – $125
Timex Harborside Coast – $90ish
Jeans and a Cashmere(!) Blazer
BR:
100% Cashmere Blazer – $489.99 ($1000)
Slim Wrinkle Resistant Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt – $41.99 ($80)
Leather Belt – $34.29 ($80)
Traveler Jeans 2.0 – $62.99 ($130) (review here)
Others:
Orient Bambino VIII – $162
Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Weight Cushioned Socks – $26
Blake McKay Davidson Water Repellent Chelseas – $119.90 ($175)
Cold Weather Business Casual
BR:
Italian Melton Wool-Blend Topcoat – $227.49 ($400)
Italian Wool-Blend Sportcoat – $209.99 ($400)
Slim Wrinkle Resistant Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt – $41.99 ($80)
Leather Belt – $34.29 ($80)
Slim Brushed Stretch Chino – $62.99 ($110)
Others:
Invicta 1953 Automatic Watch – $120 (review here)
Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Weight Cushioned Socks – $26
Spier & Mackay Goodyear Welted Dress Chukkas – $298
Carfia Sunglasses – $24
Upcoming Spring and/or Summer Wedding
B.R.:
Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $230.97 FINAL ($650)
(no returns/exchanges on the suit jacket as it’s final sale)
Slim or Standard Fit Dress Shirt – $80
Italian Silk Necktie – $27.99 ($75)
Linen Pocket Square – $22.39 ($40)
Leather Cap Toe Dress Shoes – $139.99 ($250)
RAEN Sunglasses – $104.99 ($185)
Others:
Orient Bambino 38 Small Seconds – $221
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26
The extra 30% off Banana Republic sale items deal expires Wednesday, 1/22/24. Fingers crossed they give it an extension as they’ve added new stuff and restocked some previously sold out items.