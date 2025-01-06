Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Goodfellow Clearance, Gustin Ready-to-Ship, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The already mega-affordable gets even cheaper when it’s end-of-seasons-clearance time. Some of this stuff should be hitting the chaotic clearance racks at your local Target brick and mortar as well. Size/color selection will of course vary by location.

Seems like Gustin has gotten the message that here in (checks calendar) 2025, not as many people want to wait as long for, well, anything anymore. So while their foundation is still very much a pre-order model, they ARE starting to offer more items as part of their ready-to-ship “featured stock” section. And it just got a decent refresh. It’s not extensive/bursting with options, but it’s a good way to give them a try without forking over cash and then waiting around a few months. This is stuff they made ahead of time to try and get people to try their goods… and then later on maybe those new customers would by into a pre-order campaign. Worth keeping an eye on if you’re a “buy less buy better” type.

Again, not sure what “ends” means here as these seem to be seasonal clearance markdowns. Will some of this stuff go back to full price? Hard to imagine that. But they might shuffle a lot of this stuff off to their Nordstrom Rack locations. Which means it’ll be scattered to the winds and shopping from the comfort of your phone/work station and those free shipping/free returns will be a thing of the past.

Also worth a mention: