1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Huckberry Winter Sale

Huckberry: Up to 40% off annual winter Sale
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the up to 40% off Winter Sale Huckberry is running. Full original picks can be found here if you’re interested.
007’s next mission: kill Cocaine Bear
HB:
F&T York Quilted Waxed Jacket – $223 ($298)
Schott Funnel Neck Sweater – $100 ($155)
PROOF Rover EDC Pant – $64 ($128)
Made in Japan Beanie – $24 ($30)
Rhodes Boone Wedge Chelseas – $198 ($250)
F&T Leather Work Gloves – $37 ($75)
Others:
Lorier Neptune – $499 (review here)
Darn Tough Hunting Socks – $28
Winter Textures
HB:
Relwen Corduroy Trap Blazer = $262 ($328)
Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck Sweater – $118 ($198)
Wills Stretch Wool Trouser – $99 ($198)
Others:
J. Crew Suede Belt – $69.50
Orient Bambino Small Seconds – $220ish
BR Italian Leather Cap-Toe Boots – $179.99 ($250)
The epitome of smart casual
HB:
Made in Portugal Wills Stretch-Cotton Blazer – $182 ($228)
Wills Fine Corduroy Shirt – $78 ($98)
PROOF Nomad Performance Chino – $73 ($80)
Walden Passage Sunglasses – $62 ($125)
Made in Italy Bitflex Chelseas – $187 ($250)
Others:
Banana Republic Leather Belt – $48.99 ($80)
Darn Tough The Standard – $25
Go ruck yourself
HB:
PROOF Altoloft Jacket – $129 ($258)
PROOF 72 Hour long sleeve henley – $102 ($128)
PROOF Rover EDC Pant – $64 ($128)
GORUCK 21L – $268 ($335) or 26L Backpacks – $276 ($345)
Huckberry x Danner Mountain Hiking Boots – $154 ($220)
Made in Japan Beanie – $24 ($30)
Others:
Timex Men’s Expedition Field Chrono – $63ish
Slow weekend morning
HB:
Schott Funnel Neck Sweater – $98 ($155)
Flint and Tinder Quilted Sweatpants – $63 ($98)
YETI Wetlands Rambler 30oz Travel Mug – $27 ($42)
Greys Indoor/Outdoor Slipper Boots – $75 ($108)
The Huckberry Winter Sale is set to run through Thursday February 6th, but stuff is starting to sell out pretty quick. That’s why we expedited this 1S5O to run before sizes/colors truly get extra scattered.