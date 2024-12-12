Steal Alert: Huckberry Free Shipping No Minimum Event

Anyone who has been to the post office lately knows shipping isn’t cheap these days. So it’s a minor miracle that Huckberry’s normal, flat-rate base-shipping fee is $4.99. YET! Five bucks is five bucks (profound analysis!) And since free (U.S. contiguous) shipping with Huckberry doesn’t usually kick in until you hit $98, this free shipping no minimum promo means anything under $98 is presently & effectively on sale for just about five dollars off.

They’re also currently guaranteeing delivery in time for Christmas. And know that their shipping rates start to creep up come Monday. Bottom line: It’s go-time.

Y’know what feels good? Getting stuff done with time to spare. Let’s get some things done. All picks below are under $98:

No better time than now to see what all the fuss is about. They really are perfect for travel, or even every-day wear if you’re the type who doesn’t love how regular cotton t-shirts feel and hold onto sweat. These breathe, wick, and since they’re merino wool based, they’re naturally anti-microbial. You can wear one for three days straight without starting to smell or feel like you should be confined to quarters for lacking proper hygiene. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Just know they could shrink a little after the first wash. Enough so that most will want to consider sizing up in the performance “slim” fit. I’m usually a medium in most t-shirts, but with the 72-hour line a size LARGE fits my 5’10″/185 perfectly after it’s been washed and dried the first time.

As bad-arse as a money clip can get. Black PVD coated titanium. So it’s nice and lightweight. Looks “the business” and then some. Go ahead and throw a fiver in there, just as a reminder for the $4.99 you didn’t pay for shipping today.

Because the hotel room mini bar is expensive. Too expensive. Always has been. Jerks.

Also shown in cobalt blue at the very top of the post on very-good-girl Matilda. These hats are terrific. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Price is nice and affordable too. 10 colors to pick from.

Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. Solid brass hardware.

Brand new for 2024. Roughout suede. Made in the USA. Just two colors (black and tan.) Fingers crossed they eventually make these in something a little more versatile, like a medium brown.

Updated for this winter with a larger, reinforced leather heel section… probably for those of us who use the toes on the opposite foot to pry off/kick off our slip-on shoes. (Because really, who doesn’t do that?) An incredible, breathable, at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingy. A few different colors and even upper materials to pick from, but the OG gray wool version shown above is what most of us will want. And enjoy.

For those who truly try to buy American Made when they can. Thirty eight bucks for a basic tee is obviously steep, but Flint and Tinder really cares about their goods, and their USA Made stuff has plenty of happy customers (see their bestselling waxed trucker jacket.) Also, you can save a bit more by bundling and buying three at once. The 3-for-$96 deal will save you $18 most days… but that $96 bundle price is just under the usual free shipping threshold of $98. Yet with today’s free shipping deal, that’s another $4.99 you’ll save on top of the $18 by way of bundling. Still works out to $32 a shirt. Which is way too much for those who are just fine with picking up an $8 tee at Target. And that’s totally understood.

Oh my. Those are something. Each tumbler is etched with the logo of the Colorado distillery Stranahan’s, who makes a variety of small batch single malt American whiskeys. Note that this is a set of two. Not three. Not sure why the image shows three.

For the grillers, the cooks, the woodworkers, and the crafters of all kinds. 7oz. Martexin Original Waxed Sailcloth from New Jersey. Cut and sewn here in the United States. Will wear in over time like, oh I dunno, a favorite waxed trucker.

Obligatory mention of Whiskey Peaks as they’re a super popular gift this time of year for obvious reasons. Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Buy a bottle of something top shelf, gift with something from Whiskey Peaks, and it should make for a winning combination.

A new addition to the Whiskey Peaks lineup. Sippin’ like they used to, out of a glass with a heavy base and double wall construction. But as these are Whiskey Peaks, there’s a mountain in that base, so your neat or “on the rocks” drink will literally be sitting on top of one of three famous very large rocks (Denali, Half Dome, or Mt. Rainer).

Funny thing about gloves. They have to fit like them. Which makes buying gloves over the interwebz a tricky proposition. But not today, as these ship free and returns are almost always free (unless it’s final sale or some weird gigantic-item-exception like a pinball machine or grain combine.) Gloves are from a Swedish brand. Guessing they don’t make them in Sweden, but could be wrong.

A rare final sale item. No returns or exchanges. Limited sizes left at post time (10.5, 11, 11.5, 12.) Serious comfort. Classic but still modern looks. (How the heck did they do that?) Waterproof. Ready for all that fall and winter weather can throw at them. Full review can be found here.

Time’s running short. And if you’ve got a gal on your list whom you’d love to give a gift to this holiday season, then try not to panic. Or, well, go ahead and panic. But the Huckberry Gift Guide for Her really is a nice resource. At the very least, idea starters. (Shameless plug for one of our recent posts: We made a gift guide for her too. Check that out here.)

The Huckberry Free Shipping No Minimum event ends… well they don’t seem to specifically say when it ends. Could run through Sunday as Monday is when shipping rates go up due to the holiday rush. So, there’s that.