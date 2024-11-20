The 2024 Dappered Holiday Gift Guide for Her

About the Author: Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. (featured photo credit)

Tis the season to be bombarded by gift guides, and this one is for the gals. We thought we’d get this years’ gift guide for the ladies out before Black Friday, so sales can be taken advantage of. Sometimes shopping for the opposite sex can be tricky, but hopefully this roundup of stuff will help with that. And don’t forget about gifting experiences if she seems to already have everything.

Boston based jewelry artist Leesa Storfer created this abstract pendant necklace to represent the comfort of a hug. Sterling and 18k gold plating brings shine to this unique piece of jewelry. Comes in silver, gold, and mixed metal.

Sold by the Rack side of Nordstrom, thus the more palatable price. Lots of colors available, along with a couple striped options. Since it’s sold by Rack, shipping is only free after you hit an $89 threshold. And returns are $9.95 for shipping, unless you can return it back to a brick and mortar Rack location. But hopefully she’ll love it and a return won’t be needed!

Part artistic expression, part mindfulness exercise, and part lesson in the Buddhist principle of detachment, the Buddha Board is a great gift for anyone that could use a tool to create a space to just creatively zone out. When the wet brush comes into contact with the board, dark brush strokes show up. But as soon as the board dries, the marks disappear. It doesn’t matter if you paint it perfectly, because it’ll be gone soon anyway. This’ll allow her to paint and doodle her stress away for a while.

Don’t be fooled by the two mugs in the above photo, the price is for one mug only. But what the photo shows is that on one side of the mug there is a QR code hidden in the design, and that QR code will reveal a new literary quote every day on her phone. Great for the reader that loves indulging in a warm beverage and good read.

If your gift recipient is in need of a new winter coat, the affordability of Amazon’s Essentials line is hard to beat. Plus the quality is usually there. Many different colors to choose from, although they vary depending on the size needed. There’s also a metallic and a couple print options available over here.

Minnesota based artist Meena Patel creates beautiful illustrations incorporating nature, human connection, and domestic living. This print depicts a relatable behavior for a lot of people, cooking to calm either ourselves, or others. Beautiful, bright pops of color mean it’ll be a standout on a kitchen wall. Price is just for the print, so if you want to frame it you’ll have to source that elsewhere. To see the artists other works, check out her Etsy shop at Meena Patel Studio.

Created from the content of the popular YouTube channel, Pasta Grannies brings together time-honored recipes from Italian nonnas, or grandmothers. In other words, these recipes come from women who could probably make pasta in their sleep. Price above reflects what the Amazon bots were listing at time of posting this gift guide.

A little bit of luxury for her face. Highly reviewed, this vegan overnight cream brightens and plumps skin. Get this for the girl that loves skin care and cosmetics.

This sweater should feel like it’s a step above right out of the box, or bag (depending on what you wrap it in). Cotton and silk knit should feel soft and refined. Alternatively, there is the Cozy Pullover Sweater from BR Factory, if you’re looking to spend less. Both have an oversized, cozy vibe going on.

For ladies with active lifestyles, belt bags can be super handy. They can be worn belt or crossbody style, and these little bags can usually hold a surprising amount. A bag like this is much more comfortable to carry than a regular purse when walking, and is a must for hiking if she wants to bring any EDC along. Comes in 10 different colors on Amazon, and you can’t argue with the price.

Little whale tales adorn these dainty huggie (as if they’re giving an earlobe a hug) style earrings. Huggie style earrings are seeing a lot of popularity at the moment. Consider these for nature or marine life lovers.

Know a gal that likes hosting meals for friends? Gold Belly is a great way to gift meal experiences from around the country that she can make at home. This bagel brunch for 6 is from the family owned New York bakery Ess -A-Bagle (eat a bagel). And since there are fresh components in this meal kit, you can just send it as an e-gift so your gift recipient can order it when she’s ready to. There are a ton of fun options on Gold Belly.

Best for longer hair. This uber absorbent towel helps hair dry naturally at about twice the speed of just air drying. Also helps tame frizz. Gals seem to love this thing.

Although really saturated colors are popular right now in the world of manicures, many women prefer a more natural look when it comes to their nails, but they also don’t mind a bit of color. These particular polishes from Londontown are long lasting, and add just a bit of color and shine.

Put a little sparkle in her step, especially if she’s a fan of the Wicked musical. Looks like Bombas partnered up with the soon to be released movie version of the super popular Broadway hit. (When are we going to get some Hamilton socks?) And since we’re talking about Wicked…

With the release of the new motion picture, the promotional machine is in full gear for the popularized version of this bewitching tale. But the original books that this story was sourced from are quite a bit different than the glamorized versions. They flip the script on the saccharine world of Oz, drawing from the true life darker aspects of humanity in order to create a world and story full of social and political injustice.

There’a a lot of gold out there right now, yet a lot of women prefer silver. Or they like to mix metals. This layering set is simple, but the chains are distinct enough that they’re interesting. Sold by Etsy shop Megu’s Attic.

If you have a bird lover in your life that also just doesn’t seem to need anything herself, I bet she’d really enjoy hanging these cupcakes in an area to attract and observe birds as they enjoy the feast. Formulated with the ideal nutrition for wintering birds.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods, this quarter zip for her can be used for athletic pursuits, but can also be worn in dressier ways as shown above. Available in 12 colors.

If she likes drawing and illustrating, this pen set should be right up her alley. With dual tips, the wider marker tip can be used for larger strokes and watercoloring, while the fine tip can be used to add detail. 84 pens in all with this set.

Fancier, more fashiony (not a word) gloves. The tartan cuffs add a little something extra to an otherwise plain pair of black leather gloves. Comes in small, medium, or large. Ships and returns for free through Nordstrom.

Customizable, so you can get the polymer clay portions of these earrings in a color that really compliments the gal you’re gifting to. These are sold by Alysa Nadeau Designs on Etsy (based in New York). Every single one of her shop product pages say that the items are low in stock and there’s only one left. Don’t let that discourage you from making the purchase. Pretty sure that’s a default setting.

If the lady you’re gifting to is into self care and long baths, this’ll be sure to please. Essential oils fragrance these skin softening organic bath bombs. Scents vary between Eucalyptus, Lavender, and Lemongrass. Made in Livermore, California.

A sustainable way to get garden seedlings growing year after year. It’s also handy that it’s self watering, as missing a watering with seedlings can result in disaster. Sold through Gardener’s Supply Company.

This simple initial necklace is a little chunky, rather than delicate, as chunkier chains are in favor at the moment. Yet this isn’t SO chunky that it can’t withstand a change in trends. 18k gold plated brass, and has a 2″ extender, if the 16″ chain feels a bit too short for your gift recipient.

J. Crew says “Belts are having a moment.” Ok then. Since belts are having a moment, this is a fun one to gift over the holidays. Snakeskin embossed. A deep, rich red that is very cold weather appropriate, but will also look great as a pop of color paired with lighter colors during warmer months. Know that this belt comes in multiple colors and leather patterns, including simple black and brown options.

Because Huckberry typically deals in quality stuff that looks cool. If you’re not finding something in this guide we wrote here on Dappered, perhaps you’ll find something in theirs?