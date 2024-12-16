Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Topcoat Deal, Brooks Brothers 40% off Shirts, & more

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

J. Crew: up to 50% off select bestsellers, 60% off select FINAL SALE items + additional 10% off w/ EXTRA
(Also: Up to 40% off select cashmere end-of-season sale)

Through today there’s an additional 10% off with that EXTRA code. It’s like drinking from a firehose with these guys. The bellwether item for J. Crew’s dynamic pricing strategy this season seems to be the Dock Peacoats. For example: First week of December saw their peacoats at around $150 but final sale (60% off). Second week of December had them in the mid $200s and no longer final sale. Now they’re back to being NOT final sale, and with the extra 10% off they drop to under $180.

 

Brooks Brothers: 40% off Shirts

Dress shirt with tie.

Dress shirts and sport shirts. No bulk buy requirement either. Usually they make you buy three or four shirts to get a hefty discount. Still not cheap, but for those who are curious about Brooks Brothers shirts (especially their non-iron dress shirts,) this is good.

 

Huckberry: New items getting added to their sale section?

Looks like the Huckberry team might be trying to get a quiet jump on all the annual/seasonal post-Christmas sales. Some items have started to move off full price and trickle over the way of their sale section. Also, starting today (12/16) if you don’t need a purchase with them by Christmas, select the “no-guarantee” shipping option at checkout for free shipping plus a $10 credit to use on a future order. Neat.

 

BONUS  Spier: $60 – $100 off their wool/cashmere overcoats

Part of a larger “up to $100 off” select outerwear sale. Seven colors available for those topcoats, which are 85% Merino Wool & 15% Cashmere. Level of savings depends on what color you’re after. Sizes are getting a bit scattered also depending on what color you’re after. Promo ends tonight, Monday 12/16.

 

BONUS II  Banana Republic: 40% off full price

Last call on this one. Scheduled to end tonight, and then it’s possible that they might do some end-of-season sale section only clearances, and it’ll be until March until they run 40% off again. Maybe. Who knows. But that’s what happened last year if memory serves.

 

Also worth a mention:

  • Spier & Mackay: Up to $100 off select suits. Includes a few of their core line and tuxedoes. Key words are “up to” though. Many of the suits in that sale are $60 or $80 off. But still. Nice deal.
  • Billy Reid: 25% off almost everything w/ 25OFF (ends tonight, 12/16)
  • Todd Snyder: extra 20% off sale styles w/ 20EXTRA
  • GAP: 50% off + extra 10% off w/ WRAP
  • Orient: 15% off w/ HOLIDAY24 (ends 12/23)
  • Brooks Brothers: 30% off just about site-wide is still running. Orders have to be in by 12pm EST on 12/18 for Standard Christmas Delivery.