Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Topcoat Deal, Brooks Brothers 40% off Shirts, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Through today there’s an additional 10% off with that EXTRA code. It’s like drinking from a firehose with these guys. The bellwether item for J. Crew’s dynamic pricing strategy this season seems to be the Dock Peacoats. For example: First week of December saw their peacoats at around $150 but final sale (60% off). Second week of December had them in the mid $200s and no longer final sale. Now they’re back to being NOT final sale, and with the extra 10% off they drop to under $180.

Dress shirts and sport shirts. No bulk buy requirement either. Usually they make you buy three or four shirts to get a hefty discount. Still not cheap, but for those who are curious about Brooks Brothers shirts (especially their non-iron dress shirts,) this is good.

Looks like the Huckberry team might be trying to get a quiet jump on all the annual/seasonal post-Christmas sales. Some items have started to move off full price and trickle over the way of their sale section. Also, starting today (12/16) if you don’t need a purchase with them by Christmas, select the “no-guarantee” shipping option at checkout for free shipping plus a $10 credit to use on a future order. Neat.

Part of a larger “up to $100 off” select outerwear sale. Seven colors available for those topcoats, which are 85% Merino Wool & 15% Cashmere. Level of savings depends on what color you’re after. Sizes are getting a bit scattered also depending on what color you’re after. Promo ends tonight, Monday 12/16.

Last call on this one. Scheduled to end tonight, and then it’s possible that they might do some end-of-season sale section only clearances, and it’ll be until March until they run 40% off again. Maybe. Who knows. But that’s what happened last year if memory serves.

Also worth a mention: