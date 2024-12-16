Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Topcoat Deal, Brooks Brothers 40% off Shirts, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: up to 50% off select bestsellers, 60% off select FINAL SALE items + additional 10% off w/ EXTRA
(Also: Up to 40% off select cashmere end-of-season sale)
- Cotton moleskin chore jacket – $86.85 w/ EXTRA ($198) 56% off
- Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirts in slate or grey gingham – $40.05 w/ EXTRA ($89.50) 55% off
- Dock Peacoat in Wool Blend – $176.85 w/ EXTRA ($398) 55% off (size shown: M on 5’10″/185)
- Cashmere scarves – $40.05 w/ EXTRA ($98) 59% off
- Cashmere waffle hooded sweater – $124.50 ($198) 37% off
- Sussex Quilted Jackets with PrimaLoft – $86.85 w/ EXTRA ($198) 56% off
Through today there’s an additional 10% off with that EXTRA code. It’s like drinking from a firehose with these guys. The bellwether item for J. Crew’s dynamic pricing strategy this season seems to be the Dock Peacoats. For example: First week of December saw their peacoats at around $150 but final sale (60% off). Second week of December had them in the mid $200s and no longer final sale. Now they’re back to being NOT final sale, and with the extra 10% off they drop to under $180.
Brooks Brothers: 40% off Shirts
- White Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt – $76.80 ($128)
- Light Blue Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt – $76.80 ($128)
- Black Watch Tartan Portuguese Flannel Polo Button Down Collar Shirt – $76.80 ($128)
Dress shirts and sport shirts. No bulk buy requirement either. Usually they make you buy three or four shirts to get a hefty discount. Still not cheap, but for those who are curious about Brooks Brothers shirts (especially their non-iron dress shirts,) this is good.
Huckberry: New items getting added to their sale section?
- Wills Garment Dyed Blazer – $136 ($228)
- Relwen Windzip Jacket – $214 ($268) 6 colors
- PROOF 72-Hour Merino Henleys – $102 ($128) limited sizes depending on color
Looks like the Huckberry team might be trying to get a quiet jump on all the annual/seasonal post-Christmas sales. Some items have started to move off full price and trickle over the way of their sale section. Also, starting today (12/16) if you don’t need a purchase with them by Christmas, select the “no-guarantee” shipping option at checkout for free shipping plus a $10 credit to use on a future order. Neat.
BONUS Spier: $60 – $100 off their wool/cashmere overcoats
- Camel 85% Merino / 15% Cashmere Overcoat – $338 ($398)
- Navy 85% Merino / 15% Cashmere Overcoat – $338 ($398)
Part of a larger “up to $100 off” select outerwear sale. Seven colors available for those topcoats, which are 85% Merino Wool & 15% Cashmere. Level of savings depends on what color you’re after. Sizes are getting a bit scattered also depending on what color you’re after. Promo ends tonight, Monday 12/16.
BONUS II Banana Republic: 40% off full price
- Italian melton wool-blend topcoats – $240 ($400) navy or gray
- Blue Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $270 ($600)
- 100% merino thermal-knit sweater – $60 ($100) 4 colors
- Slim Italian 14 oz Selvedge Jeans – $108 ($180)
Last call on this one. Scheduled to end tonight, and then it’s possible that they might do some end-of-season sale section only clearances, and it’ll be until March until they run 40% off again. Maybe. Who knows. But that’s what happened last year if memory serves.
Also worth a mention:
- Spier & Mackay: Up to $100 off select suits. Includes a few of their core line and tuxedoes. Key words are “up to” though. Many of the suits in that sale are $60 or $80 off. But still. Nice deal.
- Billy Reid: 25% off almost everything w/ 25OFF (ends tonight, 12/16)
- Todd Snyder: extra 20% off sale styles w/ 20EXTRA
- GAP: 50% off + extra 10% off w/ WRAP
- Orient: 15% off w/ HOLIDAY24 (ends 12/23)
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off just about site-wide is still running. Orders have to be in by 12pm EST on 12/18 for Standard Christmas Delivery.