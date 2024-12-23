Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 100% Cashmere Topcoats, Basic Button Downs, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale (Foundational Stuff)
- Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $39.99 ($59.50) blue or white
- Trim Fit Flannel Button-Down Shirt – $62.65 ($89.50) six colors
- Trim Fit Solid Stretch Button-Down Shirt – $63.60 ($79.50)
- Bradley Chelsea Boot – $96.99 ($129.95)
- Payton Mini Lug Pebbled Leather Chukkas – $96.99 ($129.95)
- Mercer Leather Belt – $33.17 ($49.50)
- Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater – $66.50 ($95)
- Textured Knit Stretch Merino Wool Sport Coat – $261.75 ($495)
This is one of their two big clearance events of the year. Over 11,000 items in the men’s section at post time. They carry a ton of brands, both house-exclusives (all picks above are by Nordstrom) as well as 3rd party. And as this is Nordstrom proper and not their off-price clearance outlet The Rack, everything here ships and returns for free.
Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale (The Splurges)
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere Topcoats – $539.40 ($899) four colors
- Allen Edmonds Hamilton Wingtip Weatherproof Dress Boots – $349 ($495)
- Ray-Ban Highstreet 57mm Sunglasses – $140 ($180) these like modernized clubmasters for those of us with bigger heads/faces. Got ’em. Like them.
- TBNY Hammill Cap Toe Double Monk Straps – $299.90 ($450)
- Peter Millar Suffolk Quilted Windproof & Water Resistant Suede Jacket – $777 ($1295)
- Nordstrom Plaid Wool Sport Coat – $279.20 ($399)
And now some splurges. I mean, Half a grand (more than half a grand) is a big chunk of change. But if you’ve got “champagne taste” and you want a luxe-y topcoat without a fancy-pants designer name price… then those 100% cashmere numbers may be the way.
VAER Watches: 15% off – 25% off most
- USA Assembled D4 Meridian Black Matte Solar Powered Quartz – $398 ($469) 15% off
- USA Assembled C5 Dirty Dozen Ameriquartz – $356 ($419) 15% off
- Swiss Automatic A12 Dirty Dozen 40mm – $749 ($999) 25% off
Head here for a full review of one of their American Assembled watches with an automatic movement (the particular model reviewed happens to be sold out at post time, but they have lots of other options, including a new mid-sized 39mm option). Discount depends on the model. Most are 15% off, while a select few are 25% off.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off clearance items
- Brushed Wool Mariner Stripe Sweater – $67.49 ($228)
- Merino Wool Double-Breasted Flecked Sport Coat – $262.49 ($598)
- Made in Scotland Lambswool Fringed Scarf – $67.49 ($178)
- Suede Hayden Camp Chukkas – $93.74 ($248)
- Made in Italy Navy/Red Silk Knit Thin Striped Tie – $37.49 ($108)
- Wool Blend Balmacaan Guncheck Coat- $352.49 ($798)
- Made in Italy 1818 Grey Wool Hopsack Dinner Jacket + Matching Trouser = $449.98 ($1196)
A few more picks from the additional 25% off clearance items deal at Brooks Brothers. Because BB is expensive for a lot of us, and when “sale’s on sale” it’s worth a look. Extra 25% off is set to expire today, 12/23/24. Fingers crossed they do something similar in the coming weeks. Especially if, say, a giftcard lands in your stocking this year. Anyone getting married this spring/summer? Hot dog that grey hopsack shawl collar tux.
BONUS Huckberry: “See you out there” sale is rolling
- Flint and Tinder Wool/Nylon Aran Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater – $117 ($168)
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Sweatpants – $78 ($98)
- Flint and Tinder The Jackson Quilted Vest – $79 ($118) three colors
- Onsen Waffle Weave Bath Bundle – $125 ($156)
And a few new/late additions to our picks from this annual monster from Huckberry.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom Rack: Additional 25% off select FINAL SALE Clearance. No returns or exchanges.
- Banana Republic FACTORY: 60% off (50% off + additional 20% off that half-off sale price). No code needed. They’re really short on stock/sizes/etc across their catalog though.
- Todd Snyder: extra 30% off select w/ 30EXTRA
- Orient: 15% off w/ HOLIDAY24 (ends 12/23)
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off just about site-wide is still running.