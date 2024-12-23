Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 100% Cashmere Topcoats, Basic Button Downs, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This is one of their two big clearance events of the year. Over 11,000 items in the men’s section at post time. They carry a ton of brands, both house-exclusives (all picks above are by Nordstrom) as well as 3rd party. And as this is Nordstrom proper and not their off-price clearance outlet The Rack, everything here ships and returns for free.

And now some splurges. I mean, Half a grand (more than half a grand) is a big chunk of change. But if you’ve got “champagne taste” and you want a luxe-y topcoat without a fancy-pants designer name price… then those 100% cashmere numbers may be the way.

Head here for a full review of one of their American Assembled watches with an automatic movement (the particular model reviewed happens to be sold out at post time, but they have lots of other options, including a new mid-sized 39mm option). Discount depends on the model. Most are 15% off, while a select few are 25% off.

A few more picks from the additional 25% off clearance items deal at Brooks Brothers. Because BB is expensive for a lot of us, and when “sale’s on sale” it’s worth a look. Extra 25% off is set to expire today, 12/23/24. Fingers crossed they do something similar in the coming weeks. Especially if, say, a giftcard lands in your stocking this year. Anyone getting married this spring/summer? Hot dog that grey hopsack shawl collar tux.

And a few new/late additions to our picks from this annual monster from Huckberry.

Also worth a mention: