Moleskin Chore Coats, Shoe Care on Sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This was the year brands and retailers realllly got drunk on the “let’s extend for one more day!” thing. It’s not unusual for a sale to get extended by a day, but this year the extensions had extensions. Which doesn’t build a lot of trust with the customer base… but from their side, the calendar really got compressed with Thanksgiving/Black Friday being about as late as it can be in November, with Cyber Monday quite actually falling in December. I mean, there’s less than 3 weeks until Christmas, and the days leading up to that are pretty quiet on the online front due to shipping timelines being past. TL;DR: BR is still on sale, and they’re including their sale section too, but that’s NOW set to expire today, Thursday 12/5. And once this one finally goes away, it could be a bit until another one this good rolls around.

Select styles. And while most of their inventory is either back to full price or not on as deep of sale as their Black Friday/Cyber Monday offers… some models are actually a slightly better deal. Like those Hamilton weatherproof dress boots. Was $371.25 during Cyber Monday, now $349. Not bad. Same goes for the Liverpool Chelseas. Was $399 during Black Friday, now $379.

Take care of your feet, and protect your shoes. Sneaky good deals on AE’s shoe care stuff right now, which make for great gifts/stocking stuffers for the person in your life who loves shoes. Note that members get free domestic shipping on all orders. Otherwise free shipping won’t kick in until $100.

Just like Allen Edmonds, most of J. Crew’s catalog is understandably back to prices that couldn’t compete with what they did for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. YET… if you look carefully, some (worthy) items are actually a better deal now. The SUEDE field boots might have been half off during Black Friday, but the leather versions were “just” 21% off and priced at $259.20. Now in the aftermath of Black Friday & Cyber Monday, the leather field boots are a more palatable $228 at 30% off. The Moleskin Chore Jacket wasn’t even on sale last week. Now it’s creeping up toward the 40% off discount a lot of us get our tongues wagging at when those roll around. Also worth noting is they’ve turned off their Cyber Monday Final Sale promo. For example, the oft-mentioned Dock Peacoat is back to half off (which is already a total steal to many of us) but now it can be returned or exchanged. Was $149.50 FINAL sale (no returns/exchanges) during Cyber Monday, now it’s back to $199.50 on special, and you can, y’know, try it on and what not before fully committing. That appears to be the new “game” with J. Crew.

Pretty unique in terms of a true throwback-style automatic dress watch with lots of attention to detail AND at a really reasonable price. Pre-orders are open, but know they won’t ship until “January/February 2025“

Of course they were 30% off during Black Friday through Cyber Monday, but at least they’re still putting their (spendy for a lot of us) goods on some sort of decent sale during the Holiday rush. Fine print says this is scheduled to run clear through Monday 12/15. Usual exclusions seem to apply: “Excludes Empire Super 150s Suits, The Bowery Leather Bomber, The Suede Bomber Jacket, and Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.”

Also worth a mention: