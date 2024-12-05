Moleskin Chore Coats, Shoe Care on Sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: 40% off full + additional 40% off sale items
(extended through Thurs.)
- Blue Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $270 ($600)
- (on sale + extra 40% off)
- Italian Melton Wool-Blend Topcoats – $240 ($400) gray, navy, or camel
- Slim Brushed Italian Moleskin Stretch Chinos – $66 ($110) four colors
- Italian 80% Merino/20% Nylon Beanies – $36 ($60)
- Reversible Striped 80% Merino/20% Nylon Beanies – $27 ($60)
- (on sale + extra 40% off)
- Italian 86% wool, 14% cashmere donegal scarf – $84 ($140)
- Made in Portugal Spanish Leather Boots – $150 ($250)
This was the year brands and retailers realllly got drunk on the “let’s extend for one more day!” thing. It’s not unusual for a sale to get extended by a day, but this year the extensions had extensions. Which doesn’t build a lot of trust with the customer base… but from their side, the calendar really got compressed with Thanksgiving/Black Friday being about as late as it can be in November, with Cyber Monday quite actually falling in December. I mean, there’s less than 3 weeks until Christmas, and the days leading up to that are pretty quiet on the online front due to shipping timelines being past. TL;DR: BR is still on sale, and they’re including their sale section too, but that’s NOW set to expire today, Thursday 12/5. And once this one finally goes away, it could be a bit until another one this good rolls around.
Allen Edmonds: Holiday Sale
- Hamilton Weatherproof Oxford Dress Boots – $349 ($495)
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $379 ($495)
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots in Suede – $379 ($495)
Select styles. And while most of their inventory is either back to full price or not on as deep of sale as their Black Friday/Cyber Monday offers… some models are actually a slightly better deal. Like those Hamilton weatherproof dress boots. Was $371.25 during Cyber Monday, now $349. Not bad. Same goes for the Liverpool Chelseas. Was $399 during Black Friday, now $379.
Allen Edmonds Holiday Sale Part II: Shoe Care
- Full-Toe Cedar Shoe Trees – $20 ($30)
- Combination Cedar Shoe Trees – $20 ($30)
- Combination Cedar Boot Trees – $49 ($69)
- Horsehair Shine Brush – $12 ($16)
- Horsehair Dauber – $6 ($8)
- Cotton Flannel Polishing Cloth – $3 ($4)
Take care of your feet, and protect your shoes. Sneaky good deals on AE’s shoe care stuff right now, which make for great gifts/stocking stuffers for the person in your life who loves shoes. Note that members get free domestic shipping on all orders. Otherwise free shipping won’t kick in until $100.
J. Crew: Various new markdowns on Select Full Price
- Dark Green Cotton Moleskin Chore Jacket – $123 ($198) 37% off
- Kenton Chelsea Boots – $198 ($298) 33% off
- Field Boots in English Leather – $228 ($328) 30% off
Just like Allen Edmonds, most of J. Crew’s catalog is understandably back to prices that couldn’t compete with what they did for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. YET… if you look carefully, some (worthy) items are actually a better deal now. The SUEDE field boots might have been half off during Black Friday, but the leather versions were “just” 21% off and priced at $259.20. Now in the aftermath of Black Friday & Cyber Monday, the leather field boots are a more palatable $228 at 30% off. The Moleskin Chore Jacket wasn’t even on sale last week. Now it’s creeping up toward the 40% off discount a lot of us get our tongues wagging at when those roll around. Also worth noting is they’ve turned off their Cyber Monday Final Sale promo. For example, the oft-mentioned Dock Peacoat is back to half off (which is already a total steal to many of us) but now it can be returned or exchanged. Was $149.50 FINAL sale (no returns/exchanges) during Cyber Monday, now it’s back to $199.50 on special, and you can, y’know, try it on and what not before fully committing. That appears to be the new “game” with J. Crew.
Lorier: Pre-orders are open for their Zephyr Dress Watch – $499
Pretty unique in terms of a true throwback-style automatic dress watch with lots of attention to detail AND at a really reasonable price. Pre-orders are open, but know they won’t ship until “January/February 2025“
Bonobos: 25% off select w/ PRESENT25
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers – $300 ($400)
- Jetsetter Knit Blazers – $262.50 ($350)
- Italian Wool Field Coat – $299.25 ($399)
Of course they were 30% off during Black Friday through Cyber Monday, but at least they’re still putting their (spendy for a lot of us) goods on some sort of decent sale during the Holiday rush. Fine print says this is scheduled to run clear through Monday 12/15. Usual exclusions seem to apply: “Excludes Empire Super 150s Suits, The Bowery Leather Bomber, The Suede Bomber Jacket, and Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.”
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Shoebank: Extra 25% off sitewide (could be expiring very soon though?) And don’t forget any returns on Factory 2nds will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee.
- J. Crew Factory: 50% off – 70% off everything + additional 20% off $100 w/ GIFTWRAP
- Huckberry: Their annual gift guides are live.