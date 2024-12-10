10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Nike “JingleShots,” Cedar Scented Beard Balm, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

It’s beard season. This is a solid stocking stuffer, and something to make his beard smell less like… a dirty stocking. While the hair on your face is different than the hair on top of your head, gently conditioning it every once in a while is a good idea. Softens without greasing down. Smells good without being overpowering. Cheap.

A basic dress belt that can also pull some smart-casual duty. Buckle is subdued and not some clunky thing. Three colors, on sale, and they ship and return for free since they’re from Nordstrom proper.

Cargos… really? Sure. But these aren’t oversized 90’s cargos. These come in a tapered fit and are made of super-soft, winter appropriate brushed cotton moleskin. So yeah, just this once. Cargos. Maybe. I mean, shoveling is hard work. Gotta keep your snacks somewhere, right?

A neat little gift or acquisition for oneself for the watch fans out there. Perfect for travel and miles ahead of the cheap-as-hades tools that are thrown into inexpensive watch repair kits. Has everything you need in one nifty tool: .8mm poker, 1.6mm fork, 1.4mm flat head, 1.8mm flat head. And sometimes you need two screwdrivers, so their “multi-tool splits in half transforming into two tools, one for bracing, the other for turning.” Wow that’s smart.

Price is certainly a lot more than a $8 Target tee (or $5 as was the case over the weekend…) but these are for those who prefer to buy Made in the USA stuff when they can. Slub-Spun Jersey, garment-dyed, and comes with a button-through chest pocket.

An early heads up for those who are thinking about doing the Dry January thing this year, as this stuff can sometimes sell out in early January. Ritual’s Rum is one of the better Zero-Poof “spirits” on the market. There’s actually a bit of spice/heat to this. Look, it’s not the real deal, and it’s certainly not navy-strength like Smith & Cross (57% ABV). But there’s a little bit of “there” in there. Not much, but more than other booze-free spirits. Shown here mixed with Brew Dr.’s “Clear Mind” Kombucha, and a squeeze of lemon. Makes a great, easy, and not overly sweet Mocktail. Ritual Rum also makes a fantastic 0% hot toddy.

Acrylic and not wool, but for those who have a wool allergy (or just want to save some money and still buy Made in the USA) then these could do the trick.

Part of their just launched End of Season sale. Versatile blue shade, super smooth mercerized cotton, and hidden under collar buttons. These polos are perfect for wearing under sportcoats, blazers, and suit jackets. But shipping is steep at CT. Try $14.95 to ship that one polo, as their goods still ship from the U.K. So, probably best for those who already have experience with these polos. Also be aware that they can shrink up in the wash depending on your facilities/whether you use the dryer, etc.

How very festive. 25% off. No code needed. Discount should happen in your cart.

Because by now I think we’ve all had our annual fill of Mariah and Bing.

