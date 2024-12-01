1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew up to 60% off + add. 10% off Holiday Event

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it makes for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s up to 60% off + additional 10% off w/ code EXTRA event.

NOTE: There appears to be two main tiers for this promo:

Stuff showing a price ~50% off pre EXTRA code = returnable/exchangeable

off pre EXTRA code = Stuff showing a price ~60% off pre EXTRA code = probably tagged FINAL SALE

So be careful. If something is final sale it can’t be returned or exchanged. Items should be clearly marked both on the product page as well as in your cart. We’ll note any final sale items below, but we’ll also try to avoid them if we can.

J. Crew: Slim-fit shawl-collar tuxedo jacket in velvet – $239.50 ($348)

Ludlow Slim-fit tuxedo pant in Italian wool – $265

(cheaper option: Lands’ End Wool Year-Rounders – $63 w/ GLIMMER )

Ludlow Cap Toe Leather Oxfords – $155.25 w/ EXTRA ($248)



Others: TheTieBar Herringbone Tuxedo White Pique Bib Dress Shirt – $55

TheTieBar Grosgrain Solid Black Bow Tie – $28

Bulova Wristwatch – $137.50

Allen Edmonds Over the Calf Dress Socks – $18 ($24)

Suitsupply Sterling Silver Cufflinks – $119

Classic Smart Casual

J. Crew: Ludlow Slim-fit Blazer in English Merino Wool Twill – $299.50 ($598)

Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt – $32.85 w/ EXTRA ($89.50)

Slim or Straight Fit Tech Pants – $33.19 FINAL w/ EXTRA ($98)

Wool-blend herringbone socks – $9.45 w/ EXTRA ($24.50)

Kenton Chelsea Boots – $188.50 w/ EXTRA ($298)

Leather round-buckle dress belt- $31.05 w/ EXTRA ($69.50)



Others: Orient Bambino Small Seconds – $199.75 w/ RUSH2024 ($295)

Hustling. Bustling. Taking in the lights.

J. Crew: Dock Peacoat = $176.85 w/ EXTRA ($398)

Midweight cashmere crewneck sweater – $114.50 ($198)

Slim or Straight Fit Tech Pants – $33.19 FINAL w/ EXTRA ($98)

Wool-blend boot socks – $9.45 w/ EXTRA ($24.50)

Field Boots in English Leather – $195.07 ($328)



Others: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Dive Style – $263.25 w/ JOY

Kent Wang touchscreen deerskin gloves – $95

Holiday Beers with Friends

J. Crew: Cotton Moleskin Chore Jacket – $86.85 w/ EXTRA ($198)

Vintage-wash Cotton Henley – $26.55 w/ EXTRA ($59.50)

Garment-dyed five-pocket pants – $50.85 w/ EXTRA ($118)

Wool-blend boot socks – $9.45 w/ EXTRA ($24.50)

Goodyear Welted Field Boots – $197.55 w/ EXTRA ($328) runs small…

…read the full review of the suede version here.



Others: Invicta Automatic Diver – $128

GAP Belt – $44.95

Christmas Eve

J. Crew: Fleece Robe – $53.55 w/ EXTRA ($128)

Sueded cotton T-shirt in stripe – $20.25 w/ EXTRA ($45)

Seaboard soft-knit half-zip – $41.85 w/ EXTRA ($98)

Summit 11 oz. soft-knit fleece sweatpant – $40.05 w/ EXTRA ($98)



Others: Hercule Poirot’s Christmas, by Agatha Christie – $12.93

Grey’s Wool Outdoor Slipper Boots – $81 ($108)

Christmas Vacation Acrylic 4.5 oz Moose Mugs, set of 2 – $28.99 (how much??)

The up to 50% – 60% off select + additional 10% off w/ EXTRA Holiday Event at J. Crew is scheduled to end Thursday 12/19/24. Also know that Thursday night happens to be their deadline for guaranteed Christmas delivery. This one has a real “last chance saloon” feeling before we head into the after Christmas clearance season. Which means a ton of the above picks will move into the final sale (no returns or exchanges) section. That obviously would come with greatly compounded risk.