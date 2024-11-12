Dappered

Style Scenario: Fall Temptation 2024 – Smart Casual

By |

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We’re here! Fall. Autumn. Full of temptations both highly caloric and style-wise. For the next couple of style scenarios, we’ll be skipping the sugar and spice and will instead mine goods from our annual round-up of the Best (affordable) Fall Style for Men

The Swazer: The Tie Bar Merino Wool Sweater Blazer – $148It’s a sweater, it’s a blazer, it’s both. This 100% merino option from The Tie Bar leans much more towards the sweater side of the scale, but with a smart lapel it looks nicely put-together. The more affordable option: Target Goodfellow Knit Cotton Blend Blazer – $45 (plus the sleeves are *probably* lined on the Target option, so it could be much easier to get on/off and layer over a sweater.)

The Pants: B.R. FACTORY Traveler Cords – $40 ($100). Surprisingly great. One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low.

The Sweater: UNIQLO 100% Cashmere Crewneck – $99.90. Wait, a sweater under a swazer? Sweaters on sweaters. Turtles all the way down. But being that this is 100% cashmere, it’s breathable (like the merino sweater blazer) and you’ll be just fine wearing it without a tee or button up underneath. The more affordable option: BR Factory cozy essential cotton blend sweater – $40

The Watch: Hamilton 38mm Murph Automatic White Dial – $895. Spendy. But it’s a “grail” watch to some, and for a grail watch, it’s relatively affordable compared to the big luxury brands. The more affordable option: Bulova Heritage Hack Automatic – $225.

The Socks: J. Crew Cotton-Blend Socks in Colorblock – $7.49 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE ($16.50). Cheap, embodies the contrast look we’re going for overall, and often on deeper sale.

The Belt: J. Crew Factory Suede Belt – $26.55 w/ NICESAVE ($40ish). Dark brown suede and texture plays nicely with the pebbled leather boots as well as the black merino sweater blazer.

The Boots: Nordstrom Payton Mini Lug Pebbled Leather Chukka Boot – $129.95. Dark brown to balance out the warm brown of the cords + black of the swazer. Textured leather. Decently affordable and they even ship/return for free.