L.L. Bean Fall Sale, BRF F&F, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Mainline Banana Republic is having one of their biggest sales of the year, so it makes sense that their cheaper step-down brand BR Factory should follow suit. And unlike mainline BR, BRF has lots of outerwear in already. 50% + additional 20% off that on-sale price = 60% off MSRP (100 x .5 = 50. 50 x .8 = 40). Not bad for BRF. The mainline deal is better in terms of rarity of sale, price, and quality… but BRF has been on the rise lately.

And a few additional, non outerwear picks. Obligatory reminder that BRF won’t have the same finish or fabric quality as the mainline stuff… but sheesh they sure appear to have nailed it in the “looks” department this season.

For those who like their watches with a real retro influence AND well under a grand (like, half a grand)… mark your calendars for this Saturday. Both the Neptune Diver (no date dial) and Zephyr tonneau case dress watch are being restocked. As is almost always the case with Lorier, they could sell out pretty quick. Full review of the Neptune can be found here (albeit in the date-window equipped version).

While much of the LL Bean catalog can lean “Dad who always packs snacks” (and really, shouldn’t he?)… there’s still some truly classic pieces to be had too. There’s even some Bean Boots on sale in this one, as we head into prime Bean Boots weather. Now pass the GORP, Pops. Thanks for packing it as always.

Hard to get more versatile than a pair of crisp white AF1s with the textured leather uppers and black swoosh. They are a substantial sneaker though. If you’re more of a lower-profile type, that’s why we’re including the Killshots, which (select colors) are on double sale. Killshots will require you to log in and use the code FALL20. No login needed for the Air Force 1s. Those should get 20% off in anyone’s cart, member or not.

