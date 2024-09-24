J. Crew: 30% off select full price 48 hour sale

There are a lot of just released, good looking new arrivals at J. Crew. The problem is very few of them are up for this 30% off SHOPFAST code. Drat. Not unexpected, but… still. It’s pretty similar to the last 30% off deal they ran a couple weeks back. Off we go with the picks all the same, as some of the heat of late summer is starting to abate and turn towards the cooler weather of fall.

Chore jackets/chore blazers in a lighter weight material like this linen-cotton are sorta the perfect layer for this time of year. Not so heavy as a sweater, but still something easy and smart looking to throw on over a t-shirt or polo when you’re cold. That… and they’ve got pockets. Always nice to have. They’re positioned as outerwear, but (checks own torso while writing this post)… I wear an old Wallace & Barnes linen/cotton chore jacket inside all the time. They’re a great extra layer that’s not too bulky, certainly not squishy, and super convenient to have on hand.

That’s quite the smart looking suit. Spendy at more than half a grand, but that’s in line with the likes of Suitsupply. Tropical-weight wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico should keep you cool during any early Autumn heat spikes, and the color and pattern are appropriate for year round use. One of the only suits actually up for this 30% off SHOPFAST code. Sold as separates. Jackets are here, trousers are here.

Oddly enough the “Chestnut Brown” option didn’t launch alongside the black a couple of weeks back… but they’re available now and back down to a welcome 30% off. Leather is from the famed English tannery C.F. Stead. Vibram soles.

And the suede option. Our shoe expert Adam has a pair of these in house for an upcoming full review, and the early impressions are positive. Make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions.

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/185, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 or even 16.5/33 shirt wearing frame.

Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather. Three colors.

Button fly? Been a while since many of us have even thought about button fly jeans. But in an attempt to position themselves as being authentic to the world of denim (and thus ride the wave of the rising popularity of jeans once again) J. Crew is offering some more “heritage” styled jeans this year. 98% cotton/2% spandex selvedge fabric from Japan’s Kaihara mill. G-G-G-JEANS-UNIT. … lordy. That was awful. Will see myself out now.

A belt to go with all the five-pockets, jeans, and cords of autumn. Italian leather. From J. Crew’s in house, upgraded heritage workwear inspired line.

Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Quite not. Ten colors (ten!) to choose from.

If you love house sweaters (usually shawl collar cardigan type) and don’t like wool and/or prefer cotton at every other time than the depths of winter, then these are classics plenty have invested in in the past.

For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords under your sweaters and sportcoats. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.” Looks especially great in fall.

Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough. Available in either snuff (top) or chocolate brown.

As “heritage-y” as it can get. Kaihara denim. Metal shank buttons, back adjusters, and old-school slant pockets up front.

New colors for fall. Somewhere between chinos and jeans is a land where these are king. It’s a place where plenty live. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back.

Good boots at a good price. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here. Vibram mini lug sole is always welcome. Also available in black for you rock and roll types.

A belt that leans more casual but can still be dressed up a little with chinos and a blazer. Italian tanned pull-up leather. Will start to immediately take on character as pull-up leather changes with use, as the waxes it’s stuffed with get “pulled up” to the surface with wear. That’s where the patina will come from.

Full review of last year’s version can be found here. It looks like this year they’ve done away with the previous design’s exterior vertical zip chest pocket. Olive, navy, and black available this year. Nice to see black as an option this time around. Black outerwear (casual or otherwise) works for a lot of us who wear a lot of blue, earthtones, and gray pants/jeans/trousers… but don’t wear a lot of black otherwise.

Sleeve free is often the way to be, depending on the weather. One of the really nice things about the bestselling Sussex line is that they aren’t shiny or synthetic looking like cheap quilted vests.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Has gone for less in the past, but if you’re in the market for a suuuuper soft, 3-season blazer that does a lot of things right, then this is well worth your consideration. Full review here if you’d like it. TL;DR: Italian wool flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. 3-roll-2 closure is on trend but not overly noticeable. And non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easier and cheaper tailoring if you need the sleeves adjusted.

Fall’s favorite basic button downs. Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template. Something to layer under sweaters, sportcoats, etc.

One of the best things J. Crew makes. And while desert boots aren’t great in the ice and snow of winter… they are kinda great the rest of the year. Like now. Especially now, when sneakers might not feel like enough but you still want something light and easy wearing. Made in Italy.

For those who want some texture and softness to their shirts. 28-wale cord, so yes, it’s a fine wale and not some super-thick/plushy upholstery style. Meant to be a pleasure to wear and move around in. Four colors.

Merino wool. Five colors to pick from. (Just know that there are cheaper options out there.)

From their upgraded Ludlow line. Stitched leather sole, good looking leather, “gentleman’s notch” at the heel, etc.

J. Crew’s take on iconic military field jackets. Really well reviewed. Garment dyed.

Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel. Sometimes goes for significantly cheaper if you can be patient and wait for a deeper select items/mini-sale-section.

The 30% off select full / additional 30% – 50% off select final sale items code SHOPFAST is set to expire tomorrow, Wednesday 9/25/24.