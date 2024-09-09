Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Get The Blues

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: Rhone Performance Pique Hidden Button Down Collar Polo in Blue Mist – $61.59 ($88). Detecting hints of… periwinkle? Nice to step outside of the usual navy/light-blue “blues” box every now and again. Certainly not priced like a cheap cotton polo, but it doesn’t act like one either. It breathes, it stretches, it wicks, and those hidden buttons under the collar keep things under control. Always nice to see a Rhone Delta Pique go on sale. Part of Nordstrom’s big Summer Sale, so it even ships and returns for free.

The Watch: Invicta 1953 retro Pro Diver Automatic – $127.99. Full review here. This is the new entry-level automatic diver champion. No goofy engraved branding on the side of the case, unlike its Sub-homage brother. Classic, brushed stainless steel, oyster style bracelet. 40mm diameter case is easily wearable by the vast majority of us. This one is clean, classic, and clearly retro-inspired thanks to the faux-tina color of the hands and indices, simple logo, and lollipop seconds hand. Powered by a Seiko automatic movement.

The Chinos: Old Navy Built-In Flex Rotation Chino Pants for Men – $26.99 ($44.99). 98% cotton / 2% spandex. Nicely affordable. Deep navy. Slim, athletic, or straight fit.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Browline – $55. Incredibly comfortable. Acetate and metal frames. 50mm lenses don’t wear overly small. Should fit most average to smaller sized heads. Not sure why the Kent Wang website makes them look flatter than they are in person. Seems like their image scaling might be wonky on that particular product page. They’ve got classic clubmaster proportions though. Nothing to be concerned about.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $24.50 ($44.95). Hello old friend… again. (and again and again and… if you’re new around here, we use this belt in style scenarios a lot because it’s affordable and versatile.)

The Socks: Bombas Targeted Compression Performance Calf Socks – $20. Wicks, breathes, the works. Poly/Merino/Nylon/Elastane/Cotton performance blend with targeted cushioning and support.

The Shoes: Clarks Bushacre 3 in Sand Suede – $107.34 ($110). One of those affordable menswear items which outperforms its price. Full review here. Fit is true to your brannock size. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5 feet just fine. Limited sizes at post time, so if they don’t have yours and you’re okay with the crepe-soled original desert boot, they have some “taupe distressed” desert boots in all sizes for $150. The Splurge: Made in the UK Sanders Hi-top chukkas in Dirty Buck Suede – $253 (Check the shipping/return policy though. Could get spendy.)

