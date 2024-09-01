1 Sale 5 Outfits: J.Crew Factory 40%-60% off + Extra 25% off $125+

JCF: Extra 20% off $100, Extra 25% off $125+ w/ AUTUMN
Yesterday it was mainline J. Crew, and now it’s their cheaper brother J. Crew Factory’s turn. And it’s easy to argue that this is the superior sale. They’ve dropped a bunch of brand new fall arrivals, many of which are substantial pieces in the triple digits. The just launched code AUTUMN should knock an additional 20% off $100, or an extra 25% off a total purchase north of $125. That stacks on the usual ~40% off (or more) they run more or less in perpetuity.
Let’s build some outfits to specifically maximize the deal with the additional 25% off. If nothing else maybe you’ve got something similar already on hand and this can act as inspiration. Note that for the first day of this sale (Wed. 9/25) JCF is offering free shipping no minimum. Not bad being that normally purchases under $99 will set you back $7 for basic shipping.
Seeking out the most sincere pumpkin patch
JCF:
Walker Quilted Vest – $76.50 ($128)
Merino Crewneck – $39.95 ($89.50)
Slim-fit Five-pocket Tech Pant – $58.50 ($98)
Leather Moc Toe Boots – $102 w/ AUTUMN
(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $233.21 ($310.95)
Others:
Timex Expedition Scout – $41.73
Darn Tough Midweight Boot Socks – $27
Carfia (via Amazon) Sunglasses – $29
Office Blues
JCF:
Slim-fit Thompson Plaid Linen Blazer – $95.20 w/ AUTUMN ($298)
Merino Sweater Polo – $58.50 ($98)
Slim-fit Flex Chino Pant – $29.50 ($79.50)
Suede Belt – $39.50 ($59.50)
(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $184.87 ($246.50)
Others:
Orient Bambino Bauhaus – $170ish
Nordstrom Socks – $12.50
Nordstrom Double Monks – $99.95
Boconi Slim Briefcase (via Nordy Rack) – $119.97
“I’ll do my best” – Skyfall
JCF:
Waxed Twill Jacket – $111.37 w/ AUTUMN ($248)
Merino Crewneck – $39.95 ($89.50)
Straight-fit Flex Chino Pant – $39.95 ($79.50)
Suede Belt – $39.50 ($59.50)
(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $200.92 ($267.90)
Others:
L.L. Bean Irish Lambswool Scarf – $49.95
Seiko Watch – $575
Wigwam USA Made Merino Blend Socks – $21
J. Crew Field Boots in English Leather – $229.60 w/ SHOPFAST ($328)
(code SHOPFAST expires 9/25. Picks here)
Obligatory Jeans + Blazer Outfit
JCF:
Slim-fit Thompson Plaid Wool-blend Blazer – $178.87 w/ AUTUMN ($398)
Slim Flex Oxford Shirt – $44.50 ($89.50… c’mon, $90 is the “regular” price??)
Athletic Slim-fit Jean in Signature Flex – $58.50 ($98)
Desert Boots – $94.40 ($198)
Suede Belt – $39.50 ($59.50)
(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $356.55 ($310.95)
Others:
Dan Henry Dress Chronograph Watch – $290
Darn Tough “The Standard” Cushioned Lifestyle Socks – $26
Staying in with a good book
JCF:
Quilted Half-Zip – $58.50 ($98)
Striped Long-sleeve Washed Jersey Tee – $22.50 ($45)
Slim Fleece Sweatpant – $26.50 ($89.50)
(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $86 ($107.50)
Others:
Casio Dive Watch – $50ish
Nike x Todd Snyder Killshot 2 – $90
The Perfect Mile: 3 Athletes, 1 Goal, and Less Than 4 Minutes to Achieve It – $12.29
The J. Crew Factory additional 20% off $100, 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN runs through Sunday 9/29/24. The free shipping no minimum deal expires Wednesday 9/25.