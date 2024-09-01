1 Sale 5 Outfits: J.Crew Factory 40%-60% off + Extra 25% off $125+

Yesterday it was mainline J. Crew, and now it’s their cheaper brother J. Crew Factory’s turn. And it’s easy to argue that this is the superior sale. They’ve dropped a bunch of brand new fall arrivals, many of which are substantial pieces in the triple digits. The just launched code AUTUMN should knock an additional 20% off $100, or an extra 25% off a total purchase north of $125. That stacks on the usual ~40% off (or more) they run more or less in perpetuity.

Let’s build some outfits to specifically maximize the deal with the additional 25% off. If nothing else maybe you’ve got something similar already on hand and this can act as inspiration. Note that for the first day of this sale (Wed. 9/25) JCF is offering free shipping no minimum. Not bad being that normally purchases under $99 will set you back $7 for basic shipping.

Seeking out the most sincere pumpkin patch

JCF:

Walker Quilted Vest – $76.50 ($128)

Merino Crewneck – $39.95 ($89.50)

Slim-fit Five-pocket Tech Pant – $58.50 ($98)

Leather Moc Toe Boots – $102 w/ AUTUMN

(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $233.21 ($310.95)



Others:

Timex Expedition Scout – $41.73

Darn Tough Midweight Boot Socks – $27

Carfia (via Amazon) Sunglasses – $29

Office Blues

JCF:

Slim-fit Thompson Plaid Linen Blazer – $95.20 w/ AUTUMN ($298)

Merino Sweater Polo – $58.50 ($98)

Slim-fit Flex Chino Pant – $29.50 ($79.50)

Suede Belt – $39.50 ($59.50)

(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $184.87 ($246.50)

Others:

Orient Bambino Bauhaus – $170ish

Nordstrom Socks – $12.50

Nordstrom Double Monks – $99.95

Boconi Slim Briefcase (via Nordy Rack) – $119.97

“I’ll do my best” – Skyfall

JCF:

Waxed Twill Jacket – $111.37 w/ AUTUMN ($248)

Merino Crewneck – $39.95 ($89.50)

Straight-fit Flex Chino Pant – $39.95 ($79.50)

Suede Belt – $39.50 ($59.50)

(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $200.92 ($267.90)



Others:

L.L. Bean Irish Lambswool Scarf – $49.95

Seiko Watch – $575

Wigwam USA Made Merino Blend Socks – $21

J. Crew Field Boots in English Leather – $229.60 w/ SHOPFAST ($328)

(code SHOPFAST expires 9/25. Picks here)

Obligatory Jeans + Blazer Outfit

JCF:

Slim-fit Thompson Plaid Wool-blend Blazer – $178.87 w/ AUTUMN ($398)

Slim Flex Oxford Shirt – $44.50 ($89.50… c’mon, $90 is the “regular” price??)

Athletic Slim-fit Jean in Signature Flex – $58.50 ($98)

Desert Boots – $94.40 ($198)

Suede Belt – $39.50 ($59.50)

(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $356.55 ($310.95)



Others:

Dan Henry Dress Chronograph Watch – $290

Darn Tough “The Standard” Cushioned Lifestyle Socks – $26



Staying in with a good book

JCF:

Quilted Half-Zip – $58.50 ($98)

Striped Long-sleeve Washed Jersey Tee – $22.50 ($45)

Slim Fleece Sweatpant – $26.50 ($89.50)

(Total for all JCF items w/ extra 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN = $86 ($107.50)



Others:

Casio Dive Watch – $50ish

Nike x Todd Snyder Killshot 2 – $90

The Perfect Mile: 3 Athletes, 1 Goal, and Less Than 4 Minutes to Achieve It – $12.29



The J. Crew Factory additional 20% off $100, 25% off $125+ code AUTUMN runs through Sunday 9/29/24. The free shipping no minimum deal expires Wednesday 9/25.