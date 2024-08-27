Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – Earth Tones

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething business analyst in the construction industry. He enjoys whiskey, watches, boots/shoes, and working on his dad bod father figure.

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a more casual riff on our ongoing Chinos, Chukkas, Polo series. Is it incredibly basic? You bet. But this basic summer uniform can look smart instead of sloppy, if just a bit of attention is paid.

The “More than just a Tee” T-Shirt: Buck Mason Vintage Jacquard Pocket Tee – $68 or BR Factory Mini Ribbed t-shirt in Desert Thyme – $9.60 ($36.50). Swapping out a basic cotton tee for one with a visually interesting texture or knit pattern is a nice style move. The Buck Mason option is admittedly a significant splurge, but well made tees are having a moment, and Buck Mason really knows what they’re doing when it comes to knits. It has a tonal jacquard pattern that adds a chunk of character without being so wild that it becomes hard to wear. Meanwhile, the sub-$10 BR Factory Mini Ribbed Tee brings some retro “sweater-tee” looks without being heavy or bulky. Both are versatile enough to wear now during these dog days of summer, but when the temps start to dip in a few weeks, each would look great underneath a chore coat.

The Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch Go-to Shorts in Light Brown – $60. Speaking of dog days, we’re still dealing with a lot of temperature fluctuations down here in the South. While this week was rather comfortable with most days in the mid 70’s, next week’s forecast is calling for a brutal week full of high 90°F days. With this in mind, I want comfortable, breathable, and quick-dry shorts to help keep me cool throughout the day. Look for a pair like these from Abercrombie and pick an inseam length that works for your body type. Thighs out! The More Affordable Option: J. Crew Stretch Chino Shorts – $29.50 ($69.50)

The Sneakers: Vans Premium Authentic Suede Sneakers in Sea Turtle – $85. We recently reviewed these ultra sophisticated suede Vans and they’re going to look great in this earth-toned outfit that we’re building. When versatility is the name of the game, these classic skate sneakers are as outfit friendly as it gets. Dress them up a touch with a soft knit polo and jeans or dress them way down with a textured tee and shorts. Note that these sneakers are low cut and expose a bit more ankle and foot than you might be used to.

The Socks: Bombas Low Cut No-show Socks – $13. Speaking of wearing low cut sneakers, your typical no-show socks might not be as no-show in lower cut shoes. Assuming that you’re not riding the tall, white athletic sock trend that’s sweeping the world, let’s go with some ultra low-cut no-show socks like these from Bombas. Why even wear loafer socks like this? Well, some of us want a little extra friction protection and prefer to have a breathable sock-like material there to help keep down on excessive sweat.

The Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay Model 04 “Clubmasters” – $48. Big fan of these Spier & Mackay “Clubmaster” sunglasses. Not only do they look fantastic, the polarized polycarbonate lenses help keep your peepers safe when you’re bouncing around town and running errands. With a slightly retro vibe the light tortoise acetate frame and brown lenses will make you look like an old school movie star from the 1950s.

The Watch: Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm Watch – $595. If you’re the kind of person who wants one good watch to wear forever, I’d highly recommend finding a simple, military-inspired mechanical watch like this one from Hamilton. You don’t need any fancy electronics or batteries with the Khaki Field Mechanical watch; just wind it every few days, wear it a lot, and enjoy. The 38mm case width will look good on just about everyone, too. The More Affordable Option: Citizen Eco-Drive (quartz) Field Watch – $119

The Belt: Flint & Tinder Vintage Leather Belt – $85. To add a bit of color and warmth to this outfit, focus on adding a handful of accessories with richer color shades like browns and golds. This textured “vintage” leather belt from Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder brand looks great. The “washed” and tumbled brown leather strap and well-worn looking bronze finish buckle both add interesting visual weight and warmth here.

The Fragrances: Imaginary Authors Best Sellers Collection Sample Kit – $42. Last year, my sister gifted me a box of cologne samples to try. In effect, she drop kicked me down the rabbit hole of niche fragrances and I haven’t turned back yet (but my wallet hates me). If you’re looking to branch out from the simple, rudimentary scents typically found at department stores, try a sample set like this one from Imaginary Authors. Cape Heartache is one of my favorites because it leans into that earthy, woody sphere with notes of douglas fir, pine resin, vanilla leaf, strawberry preserves, and that petrichor smell of a mountain’s fog or fresh rain.