Steal Alert: 25% off ExOfficio Give-n-go Underwear

ALEXA. ORDER ME THAT UNDERWEAR YOU CAN WASH IN A HOTEL ROOM SINK.

“oKay. I’Ve oRdered yOu a sink.”

FFS.

Full disclosure: Our man Adam thought these were good-but-not-great during his performance boxer-briefs round up.

Counterpoint: FWIW, I the Joe guy swear by ExOfficio underwear. Specifically the briefs. Yes, briefs. Laugh all you want boxers (& boxer-brief) snobs… but deez thighs devour boxer briefs legs. No matter the brand, and no matter if they say “stay put” on the tag or not. And I know I’m not alone. I see you, my fellow quadzilla-fellas.

Thankfully, multiple styles are involved in this sale:

Briefs, 3″ boxer briefs, and more traditional length boxer briefs are all 25% off for Amazon’s big (and random) Labor Day event.

Ex Officio’s micro-diamond mesh material breathes, wicks, dries quick, and is equipped with an odor fighting, anti-microbial treatment.

If you move around a lot during the day (via work, working out, or both), then to some of us there’s nothing better at fighting swamp-crotch/monkey-arse.

Truth.



Also, they are probably thee key component of the often-referenced What to Pack when Traveling Light and in Style post. Because you only have to pack an extra pair or two while traveling, as opposed to a pair-per-day of regular cotton underwear.

All you have to do is scrub that day’s worn pair when you take a shower, wring them out, then lay them/hang them up to dry for the next use. You’ll wear a clean pair the next day while the other airs out, and off you go cycling back and forth between two (or three) pairs.

Yes they’re expensive, even on sale. But a few pairs of these will almost certainly make you throw out an entire drawer of cheap cotton underwear.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. Here’s the size chart. Sizing seems to run true. I wear a 32 waist in almost all pants, and a medium (32-34) fits me just fine.