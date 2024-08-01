1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Labor Day Clearance

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off sale items
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT… it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the just launched additional 25% off sale items Labor Day Sale Brooks Brothers is running. Original picks can be found here if you’re interested.
Looking Forward to Fall – Smart Casual
Brooks Brothers: Wool Tweed Sport Coat – $262.49 ($598),
Chambray Shirt – $29.99 ($128),
The 5-Pocket Twill Pants – $44.99 ($128),
Cotton Blend Varsity Socks – $9.74 ($24.50).
Others: Sunski Estero Sunglasses – $74 ($98),
Orient Ray Automatic Watch – $181,
J. Crew Suede Field Boots – $328,
J. Crew Italian Leather Belt with Square Buckle – $58.40 ($98).
Looking forward to Fall – Casual
Brooks Brothers: Stretch Cotton Corduroy Shirt Jacket – $44.99 ($128),
The 5-Pocket Twill Pants – $44.99 ($128),
Cotton Blend Varsity Socks – $9.74 ($24.50),
Hayden Camp Chukkas – $93.74 ($248),
Stretch Braided Belt – $37.49 ($98).
Others: B.R. Factory Merino Wool Crew – $32 ($80),
Casio Dive Watch – $50ish,
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Strap – $34.
Cocktail Hour
Brooks Brothers: Linen Check Sportcoat – $224.99 ($648) (shown top of post)
Slim Fit Stretch Cotton Advantage Chino Pants – $44.99 ($118),
Full Grain Bluchers – $93.74 ($248),
Made in Italy 1818 Leather Belt – $98 (not on sale, sorry.)
Others: B.R. Slim Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $80,
Orient Bambino V2 Small Seconds 38.4mm – $280 (review here),
Made in the USA “Boardroom” Over the Calf Merino Blend Socks – $18.50.
Black Tie… Gray Tux
Brooks Brothers: Made in Italy Wool 1818 Hopsack Dinner Jacket +
Matching Hopsack Trousers = $449.98 TOTAL ($1196),
Others: BOSS Covered Placket Tuxedo Shirt – $148
(cheaper = Tie Bar standard placket tux shirt – $55),
Suitsupply Bow Tie – $49,
Bulova Wristwatch – $195ish,
Allen Edmonds Over the Calf Dress Socks – $24,
Spier Black Wholecut Dress Shoes – $278,
Suitsupply Sterling Silver Cufflinks – $119.
Late Summer Smart Business Casual
Brooks Brothers: Italian Linen-Wool Blend Hopsack Sport Coat – $202.49 ($548),
Slim Fit Japanese Knit Dress Shirt – $74.99 ($198),
Supima Poplin Chinos – $52.49 ($148),
Full Grain Bluchers – $93.74 ($248).
Others: WMP Sunglasses – $39,
Baltic “Mr. Roulette” Watch – $590ish,
Banana Republic “Breathe Merino” Socks (3-pack) – $35.99,
B.R. Italian Leather Belt – $69.99 ($90).