Steal Alert: 30% off ExOfficio Give-n-go Underwear

Full disclosure: Our man Adam thought these were good-but-not-great during his recent performance boxer-briefs round up.

Counterpoint: FWIW, I the Joe guy swear by ExOfficio underwear. But! (or would it be Butt?!) This may be key:

I specifically swear by the briefs

BRIEFS YOU SAY?!?!

Laugh all you want boxers (& boxer-brief) snobs… but deez thunder thighs do not play well with underwear with legs. The legs on boxer-briefs and boxers get devoured and ride up almost immediately as some of us move about. No matter the brand, and no matter if they say “stay put” on the tag or not.

So this is a message to those who prefer briefs: I see you. I recognize you. Mee thighs flutter-slap-applaud in the glory of us all with thicc hams and quads.

Ahem.

Anyway, multiple styles are on sale. Briefs, 3″ boxer briefs, and more traditional length boxer briefs are all 30% off today during the 2nd day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Ex Officio’s micro-diamond mesh material breathes, wicks, dries quick, and is equipped with an odor fighting, anti-microbial treatment.

If you move around a lot during the day (via work, working out, or both), then to some of us there’s nothing better at fighting swamp-crotch/monkey-arse.

Truth.

Your junk and butt will thank you.

Also, they are probably thee key component of the often-referenced What to Pack when Traveling Light and in Style post. Because you only have to pack an extra pair or two while traveling, as opposed to a pair-per-day of regular cotton underwear.

All you have to do is scrub that day’s worn pair when you take a shower, wring them out, then lay them/hang them up to dry for the next use. You’ll wear a clean pair the next day while the other airs out, and off you go cycling back and forth between two (or three) pairs.

Yes they’re expensive, even on sale. But a few pairs of these will almost certainly make you throw out an entire drawer of cheap cotton underwear.

Sale almost certainly ends today. 7/17/24.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. Here’s the size chart. Sizing seems to run true. I wear a 32 waist in almost all pants, and a medium (32-34) fits me just fine.

P.P.S. No I’m not doing a “fit-shot” for underwear. Ever. You’re welcome.