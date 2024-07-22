Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $26.10 GAP Stretch Chinos, Orient Bambino Bauhaus, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The star of this sale show has to be their used-to-be-excluded flagship chinos. That’s something. Extra 10% off with that TREAT code comes off the marked down price, so total percent off is 55% off. If memory serves, that’s better than the usual Friends and Family or Black Friday deals they’ll run. Extra 10% off code TREAT is set to expire this Wednesday, 7/24.

Reviewed here. Haven’t seen the Orient Bambino “bauhaus” style automatic go for under $150 in a good long while. But being that this is Amazon and their pricing robots can be ultra-aggressive… who knows how long this price will last. A few people click on it, the robots see that a product is now desirable, and BANG… the price will almost certainly shoot up. That is of course speculation, but its also how “dynamic” pricing works these days. (Admittedly that’s also how Supply and Demand works and has worked since the beginning of time… minus the robots of course.) Currently fulfilled by Amazon, which is key for easy returns, yet sold by a 3rd party. Welcome to watch shopping on Amazon, right?

Blasted final sale. No returns or exchanges. So those loafers can’t be returned or exchanged. Full review here. But yeah… final sale shoes (especially loafers or chelseas) are a no-go for a lot of us. Too big of a risk. Also know that it’s not ALL an extra 70% off anymore. They cut back on that and now some stuff is an additional 70% off, but much of it is an additional 40% off.

Watch out for final sale stuff. Seems like most of their on-sale blazers/sportcoats are final sale. No returns/exchanges on anything tagged as such. (And yes long-time readers are tired of us reminding them about what Final Sale means… but the last thing anyone wants is for a newbie to not quite understand what that FINAL tag means, and get stuck with something they don’t want.) Code 30ROCKS Ends 8/4.

Also worth a mention: