10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Chinos, Shoe Storage Staples, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

And it appears they have a full size run in slim fit, classic fit, untucked, etc. It’s the definitive J. Crew button down, now under $25. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Code SHOPNOW is good for an additional 50% off select final sale styles.

It’s the new Killshot “Sambas,” now a quiet 25% off in your cart. No code or rewards member login needed here. Which is nice.

On sale this week. 98% cotton / 2% spandex. Already affordable when full price at thirty bucks. Thirty percent off is about as deep as Target will go, because again, they’re already so affordable. Three fits to choose from.

A reminder that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (picks here) ends this Sunday. And yes, even these ship (and return) for free. There are a lot of shoes in this sale. So these might be a quite-perfect impulse buy. Here’s the size chart for these things. Most will need a medium or large, depending on size and width. For example, the most common sizes are as follows:

D width size 8.5, 9, and 9.5 takes a medium.

D width 10, 10.5, and 11 takes a large.

Size chart is also linked to on the product page. Just click on the “size guides” link and it should pop up.

98% wool / 2% Spandex. A handful of different colors and some patterns to pick from. Jackets are here if you’d like to go for the whole suit. Part of a one-day 50% off code and pin (as shown above) that they’re running. Deal ends today, 7/30/24.

The problem a lot of us have with the Olympics is that in the last few decades it’s been packaged and presented like a Hallmark channel movie. Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson’s show on Peacock is the opposite. Irreverent, clever, self-aware, silly, and there’s swearing. Does it feel like it was a strange bit of their contracts snuck in by NBC Universal? Yes it does. But that’s also what makes it great. They are excellent at not giving too much of a sh*t when it comes to the global sporting event that has been (fairly or unfairly) traditionally anchored by soft-focus human-interest-vignettes. It’s still respectful of the athletes and their amazing accomplishments. They’re also not unafraid to point out the absurd.

Mini-reviews courtesy from our shoe expert, Adam:

The Lusso Cloud Scenario slides and slip-ons are a more comfortable, more breathable, and (arguably) more stylish alternative to those molded rubber and foam slides from brands like CROCS, Chacos, and Merrell. The slip-on version has “full coverage” at the heel and feels more like a squishy chukka boot, while the slide version is a more traditional mule design with an open back. The IP-IVA foam rubber material blend is soft, yet supportive and the waffle-like upper allows for a ton of ventilation and drainage should you need it. The textured “insole” helps prevent friction blisters and has a notable hump for arch support where most brands have almost nothing. The flex groove outsole has a curious “dragon scale” tread pattern for extra grip on wet and slippery surfaces. These slip ons are perfect for an afternoon at the water park or day at the beach. If they get dirty or full of sand, just hose ‘em off and they’re ready to party.

From the big extra 30% + additional 10% off deal. Original picks here. For those who lovvvvvvvve BR’s crisp, lightweight, core-temp fabric. Various colors/inseams available, albeit mostly “clearance-y” feeling stuff.

Another pick from the ends-Sunday Nordy anniversary Sale. “Ballpark Pouch” equipped. Lots of guys swear by their SAXX underwear and their famous ergonomic front pouch. And it’s super nice they ship for free no minimum, as it’s Nordstrom.

“WTF a duckboot? It’s the dead of summer why are you recommending a duckboot?”

There’s always another storm coming. And that’s not just life advice. These are as cheap as they’ll go for. Sneaker like comfort but still substantial and waterproof. Full review here. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.