Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – Keeping it cheap

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a more casual riff on our ongoing Chinos, Chukkas, Polo series. Is it incredibly basic? You bet. But this basic summer uniform can look smart instead of sloppy, if just a bit of attention is paid. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: Target Goodfellow T-Shirt in “Orchid Leaf” – $5.60 ($8). Inexpensive, the pocket and the slubbed fabric make it interesting, and the earthy olive-green is versatile. Looks great with gray shorts or white chinos now, will look great with jeans come fall.

The Shorts: Old Navy: Tech Chino Shorts – $20 ($30ish). Usually around $30, now on sale for $20 through Monday. Wow, if you squint those look like lululemon warpstreme. They even have similar looking snaps on the rear pockets. No personal experience, and one has to assume there’s no way they’d feel or wear the same, but for twenty bucks they could be worth a shot. Available in either 8″ or 10″ inseams. Almost 5/5 stars with 200+ ratings. They’re called “hybrid” tech chinos shorts, but it certainly doesn’t look like these would have a liner in them for swimming. They just appear to be performance fabric based shorts made to look like standard chino shorts.

The Sneakers: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 – $82.50 ($110). Not low profile canvas sneakers, but timeless white sneakers all the same. The thicker soles and beefier construction will please those who like a little more bounce to the ounce when it comes to their casual footwear. Currently getting a quiet 25% off once you put them in your cart.

The Sunglasses: (via Amazon) Carfina Polarized Sunglasses – $29. A relatively new, nicely affordable, classic. Fulfilled by Amazon.

The Watch: Invicta Automatic Dive Watch – $74 on a C&B Black & Desert Supreme NATO – $34. The famous entry level automatic diver dressed down for summer on one of Crown and Buckle’s excellent supreme NATO straps. Terrific hardware, smooth fabric, etc.

The Socks: Darn Tough 1715 Quarter Lightweight Running Socks – $18. Cool and comfortable and wicking. That’s what merino does. Perfectly weighted for runners, so it’ll excel here in the shorts/sneakers/tee scenario. Cheap? Not at first glance. But they have a lifetime guarantee. So while they may not be cheap, they are affordable. And there’s a difference.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $22 ($44.95). A reliable casual/smart casual standard for just north of twenty bucks.