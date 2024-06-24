Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Casually Dressy

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething business analyst in the construction industry. He enjoys whiskey, watches, boots/shoes, and working on his dad bod father figure.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Here comes the sun, doot.. doot doot.. doo. Today’s outfit idea is perfect for a casual Friday at the office, drinks and apps after work with family or friends, or perhaps an evening out on the town with your significant other. Ideally, we’re looking for something that’s a little more style-forward and something that’s comfortable and casual, yet refined enough to look a little more dressy. NOTE: if you want something more dressed down, try the Chinos Chukkas Polo series, or our Shorts Sneakers Tee posts. Lotta ideas there. But today we’re going for something a little more style-forward. Here’s to a warm but not sweaty summer.

The Shirt: J.Crew Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt – $64.50 ($98). A button-down collared shirt helps keep the casual, yet refined aesthetic which is one step above a polo shirt or two steps above a basic tee. For warm weather days, few fabrics look and feel as visually interesting as fine linen. The natural flax fibers and a more open, breathable weave help keep you cooler when the temps and humidity rise. Embrace the wrinkles and a pop of color here, but remember to keep it simple and easy to wear with a simple stripe or check pattern. Personally, I like J.Crew’s Baird McNutt line of Irish linen shirts for their tailored, yet comfy fit.

The Pants: Bonobos Lightweight Chinos – $99. Your typical cotton chinos can sometimes feel like a weighty, wet blanket during these warmer months. Instead, switch them out for a lightweight and movement-friendly stretch cotton blend for a bit more comfort and convenience. I like this pair from Bonobos for their rear flap-covered welt pockets and their wide selection of fits and sizes. The more affordable option: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Tech Chinos – $35.

The Underwear: SAXX Sport Mesh Boxer Briefs – $27. We recently tested a bulging handful of boxer briefs and found that the Saxx mesh fabric breathes a ton of air and helps keep your family jewels cooler for longer. Plus, their BallPark Pouch helps separate your grapes from the vine, reducing friction and improving ventilation. Opt for a neutral color like grey or blue so that they don’t show through lighter colors or materials. While some might scoff at the ~$30 price tag, many believe that they’re worth every penny.

The Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay Model 04 “Clubmaster-style” Sunglasses – $48 ($55). In addition to protecting your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays, a stylish pair of sunglasses can help elevate your look when you’re out and about for the day. Whether you’re catching some rays at the beach or just grabbing a bite to eat on your lunch break, a pair of “Clubmaster” style sunglasses, like this Model 04 pair from Spier & Mackay, is an excellent choice. This classic design never goes out of style and the polarized polycarbonate lenses keep your peepers safe.

The Fragrance: Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Sailing Day – $35. In my opinion, warm weather calls for light, fresh, and clean scented fragrances. Maison Margiela’s ‘REPLICA’ Sailing Day has a clean, fresh scent that reminds me of the way you feel after spending a day at the beach, getting back to your pad, and taking a rejuvenating shower. While I’m no perfumer, I can recognize a handful of scents – flaky sea salt, coriander/white pepper, and a touch of laundry detergent or some sort of old school soap that gives off a soft, clean smell. It’s not overly sweet or floral; I get no citrus here, either. It’s just “clean”. I love it.

The Watch: Timex x Todd Snyder MK-1 ‘Amalfi’ Mechanical Dress Watch – $239. We here at Dappered are big fans of simple, elegant watches that don’t require you to cash out your 401k to purchase. Todd Snyder and Timex always know how to hit a home run with this formula and this TS x Timex MK-1 “Amalfi” dress watch is no different. This 36mm military-inspired timepiece is a wonderful recipe that includes a stainless steel case for a healthy dose of durability and versatility and a cream dial with gold dial hardware for an added splash of decadence. The tan leather strap and mechanical, hand-wound 20-jewel movement are just icing on top.

Note: This watch is water-resistant up to 50m. That’s plenty of resistance if you’re washing your hands or get caught in a rainstorm, but you should take it off if you plan on swimming.

The Socks: Darn Tough The Standard Crew No Cushion Lightweight Socks – $23. My dad always said, “take care of your feet and they’ll take care of you”. Keep your feet clean and dry and always wear clean, dry, and well-fitting socks. For me, there’s nothing better than Darn Tough’s line of “The Standard” everyday crew socks made from a merino wool blend. They’re made in Vermont, USA, and have a no-nonsense lifetime warranty. During the warmer months, I prefer the no cushion designs as I find them to have slightly better wicking properties.

The Shoes: Sanders Edwin Unlined Suede Loafers – $315. If a button-down collared shirt helps elevate your look above a simple polo shirt, a pair of unlined suede loafers helps keep your outfit squarely planted in that refined casual realm and helps you look more comfortable and warm weather appropriate (as compared to a pair of leather Oxfords). Sanders has been around for over a century and makes their loafers in their Rushden, UK factory. Their Edwin loafer features a classic penny loafer design, a lovely shade of Snuff (brown) suede, and hearty Goodyear welt construction. This pair also skips the vamp and quarter lining for a softer, more comfortable “lived in” feel right out of the box. Best of all, the crepe rubber sole is incredibly comfortable and (IMO) looks great after getting a little dirty. The slightly more affordable option: Astorflex Fastflex Loafers – $225

The Belt: J. Crew Italian Suede Round Buckle Belt – $69.50. In casual outfits, it’s not always necessary to exactly match your belt to your shoes. However, it’s always advantageous to try and match your belt to the color, texture, and overall formality of the shoes that you’re wearing. In this case, since we’re planning on wearing suede loafers, let’s pair them with a suede and leather belt with a gold toned buckle to add a bit of shine and polish. This one from J.Crew should be a fantastic match in both color and texture.