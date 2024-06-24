Steal Alert: 30% off select Rhone Delta Pique Polos and Commuter Shirts

Rhone sales are usually kinda “mneh” as they tend to exclude the “good” colors on their bestselling products (Delta Pique polos, Commuter shirts, etc.)

Not this time. Proof is as follows:

Sure they’re expensive. But they’ve won Polopalooza for a few years running and with good reason:

The performance pique fabric wicks, breathes, and moves great.

They’re infused with some some anti-stink/antimicrobial magic/science.

And they have a hidden button down collar, which results in them looking great on their own (no collar curling!) as well as with a suit or sportcoat (no collar points drifting over lapels!)

To see them getting a hefty (for Rhone) 30% off AND to see light blue, true dark navy, and white up for that discount… that’s something. Usually it’s the weird colors that go on sale. All sizes available at post time. But that could change.

UPDATE: The white option is actually $62. Not $61.60. … whut?

Also 30% off. Not quite as wheelhouse as the polos in terms of colors/prints on sale, but still worth a mention. Yes they’re expensive, even on sale. But in terms of comfort, no button up shirt does it better. Knit Italian performance fabric stretches insanely well, and does all the wicking/cooling things you’d hope for. Also comes with a hidden button down feature under the points of the collar. The gray and medium blue options above are called “oxford” when you click over, but don’t be scared off. These aren’t heavy, thick cotton oxford shirts. They wear like a casual/smart casual OCBD, but they’re light and stretchy and breathable. Perfect for summer, or just plain perfect if you tend to run warm.

UPDATE II: The gray option is actually $82.80. Not $96.60. Thank you for supporting my failing-math-numbers-are-hard brain.

There’s lots more kicking about in their Summer Sale, but the Delta Pique Polos and Commuter Shirts are pretty legendary. And they’re both legends which rarely go on sale (outside of the “packs” / bulk buys Rhone runs, which appear to be deactivated during this sale).

Watch out for final sale stuff. Some items/colors in this event are final sale, meaning no returns or exchanges. Picks above were not final sale at post time.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The Rhone Delta Pique under a tropical wool suit.