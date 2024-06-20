Banana Republic: 30% off Full Price Secret Sale

Ooh. There we go. It’s worth mentioning that this is not BR Factory. This is mainline Banana Republic. So higher quality, better fabrics, more consistent fits, and they just don’t do sales that often (like they used to back in the aughts and teens).

They sent out this 30% off most full price code BRPURCHASE to their email subscribers mid Thursday morning. It’s not published on their site, nor does it seem to be on their social channels either. The usual exclusions apply (leather and suede apparel, shoes, 3rd party, etc.) but there’s plenty to pick from, including new arrivals. Ready to do this? Let’s get to the picks:

Super smart for warmer weather. A lighter gray to reflect the heat of the sun’s rays, and an Italian tropical wool specifically woven for warmer conditions. Nice work BR. Sold as separates too. So you get to pick the size of the jacket, and the size/length of the trousers. No nested pairs here, where you’re stuck with a jacket/trouser pair that can’t be broken up.

Leather apparel and shoes may be excluded, but their belts are up for this BRPURCHASE 30% off code. Which means their excellent nubuck leather belts are getting the cut. Nubuck is sorta like suede, only with less of a fuzzy texture. They’re still matte though, which is great for the bright sun of summer. Those should go great with everything from shorts to a suit to jeans come fall.

No button down collars on these. Some of us prefer button down collars on linen shirts as the fabric is already naturally a bit more casual looking and wearing, and an unruly collar might push it a bit far. Others would understandably say: “that’s the point. it’s a linen shirt.” Colors. All the colors. Sizes are a bit limited on the slim option. Lots of sizes for the standard.

The short sleeve version. And these DO have button down collars. Still lots of colors, just not quite as many. And no slim fit. Just standard. Which seems a bit odd.

Size shown is a 32×30 on 5’10″/185. New colors for summer. These are BR’s well loved performance-style pants. Lightweight, airy, breathes well, moves great. 55% cotton, 40% recycled polyester, 5% spandex. So yes, mainly cotton, but they truly perform more like a performance pant than a traditional pair of chinos. No they’re not lululemon’s ABC pants. But they’re not standard khakis either. They’re somewhere in-between, and that’s great for a lot of tastes and budgets. Especially when 30% off as they are now. That drops them to $58 less than a pair of the lululemon ABCs.

For those who can’t get enough of BR’s core temp fabric in their life. Same blend: 55% cotton, 40% recycled polyester, 5% spandex. Five colors to pick from.

A summery belt that combines the warm weather look of cotton canvas, with the smart-casual versatility that is a leather belt + warm-tone metal buckle. Oddly enough these are marked down, but also getting the 30% off. Thought that 30% off was supposed to only work on “full price” purchases. Hey, we’ll take it.

A fun but not too over the top warm weather jacket. Windowpane pattern is clearly bold, but the muted taupe keeps you out of the red-madras/wacky-uncle’s-jacket territory. Half lined in the back for breathability. There are matching trousers if you wanna get loud.

The summery version of their bestselling Italian milled 5-pocket travelers. These are a blend of 60% linen, 39% cotton, and 1% stretch. Still versatile, just now with a bit of the linen feel and look.

Nice looking collars, wrinkle resistant cotton, two fits to choose from and lots of colors and patterns. (Sidenote: feel free to not leave your shirt open to the bottom of your sternum.)

BR’s new flagship dress trouser. Italian 99% cotton / 1% elastane from Italy’s Tessuti di Sondrio fabric mill. Button tab waist band = dressy. Looks crisp but machine washable.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Warning: Consider sizing up OR getting a tall size, as these tend to shrink up in the wash. Shown above is an off-the-rack not washed/dried yet.

Gets a ton right which other pique polos don’t. Suuuper soft but not squishy or “mucky” feeling 100% cotton pique. Natural stretch is noticeable enough that if you’re like me, you may double check the tag to see if there’s elastane or stretch woven in. There’s not, it’s just really nice, lighter weight but strong feeling soft pique cotton. Rakish, four button collar with a deeper placket. Chest pocket. Collar feels well made. Eleven colors to choose from.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

Warning: Just as is the case with the lux pique, consider sizing up OR getting a tall size, as these could shrink up in the wash. Shown above is an off-the-rack not washed/dried yet.

Different than the just mentioned Lux Pique. These are BR’s flagship polo, with a two button placket and smooth cotton fabric. They’re the polo for those who want something dressy, smooth, and it has to be cotton. These are those. 100% mercerized cotton, so it’s got a verrrry smooth feel to the fabric. Fabric is more of a mid-weight. Not heavy, not stiff, but not airy like a tech fabric polo. Ribbed collar and sleeve ends. Machine wash, tumble dry low, but as these are 100% cotton prepare for them to shrink up in the wash. That’s been the case, historically, with BR’s luxe-touch polos. And it looks like this year they might be accommodating for that eventual shrinkage by making them in a slightly more accommodating fit.

For those who love their linen when it’s bloomin’ hot out. Like the core-temps, these are also available in multiple inseam lengths.

These are their foundation/wheelhouse nail-head wool suits. Full review here. Got a wedding coming up? A job interview? Something else important? Available in blue or gray. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, ta-da there’s your suit.

That particular shade of blue clearly isn’t the norm, but it also doesn’t appear to be some 1970’s style bright baby blue either. Shade looks to lean cooler/towards gray. Super 120s Italian wool from Lanificio Guabello.

A casual menswear basic. More interesting than a t-shirt, nowhere near as dressy as a polo.

For those who firmly believe that such a thing as a “nice” t-shirt can exist. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat. Gonna make an educated guess that these may use the same mercerized cotton as their luxe touch polos. Therefor, some machine wash/tumble dry shrinkage could be expected. Perhaps a tall size is the way to go if you’re 5’10” and above and/or have a longer torso.

This is actually part of a pair of suit separates, but if you’re in the market for a versatile, all-wool navy blazer but don’t want to shell out for Spier, Suitsupply, or Bonobos, maybe consider this suit jacket as an alternative. It’ll work as a stand-alone blazer because it’s made from (Italian) hopsack wool. That honey-comb like texture to hopsack makes the garment a little more casual. It’s really not much different than the famous Bonobos blazers, although this BR option does have a full lining.

Fifteen colors available. One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane.

The 30% off Banana Republic code BRPURCHASE is set to end this Sunday, June 23rd 2024.