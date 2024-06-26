$26 Timex Weekenders, Brooks Brothers Father’s Day, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Back down to $26. Talk about a warm weather watch impulse buy. Do know that these DO make the loud Timex “tick” many of their cheaper watches are saddled with. Many don’t care, but it drives some and their ears/brains absolutely bonkers. Reviewed here.

Part of their big Father’s Day sale. Note that those Explorer line suits are sold as separates, so you get to independently choose the size of the jacket and trousers. Deal is 2 Jackets + 2 Pants (so two full suits) for $999 total. Not bad if you like Brooks Brothers, Vitale Barberis Italian wool, and prefer suit separates to standard “nested” suits where you don’t get to choose the size of the pants that come with the jacket.

NOTE Brooks Brothers is also running buy a $150 gift card, get a $25 bonus gift card… BUT… the fine print seems to indicate that the bonus gift cards are only good 6/17 – 7/16: “$25 Bonus Card valid 6/17/24 to 7/16/24 only at BrooksBrothers.com and in U.S. Brooks Brothers Retail and Factory stores” … So you have to wait around to use it? WTH is that nonsense?

The Three Shirt Combo Pick:

= $230.40 total / $76.80 per shirt (normally $384 total)

Also from the Brooks Brothers Father’s Day Sale. Forty percent off? That’s more like it. Still requires a bulk buy, but sometimes BB runs 25% or 30% off four or more shirts. Which is good, but clearly this is better. A bigger price cut, and less shirts to buy.

Another Father’s Day sale. Jack Erwin’s shoes are nice and don’t cost an absolute fortune. No code necessary. Prices are as marked online.

This got a mention in the Bambino 38 review, but worth another call-out here for the small seconds models. Amazon usually has Orient’s US shop beat on price, but that’s not the case right now with that DAD24 code and the popular small seconds models. At post time, the small seconds is going for $210 at Amazon. So not huge savings, but savings none the less via the manufacturer with that code.

Also worth a mention: