Summery Spier Sportcoats, Suede Loafers and Dress Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Includes their navy blue, lightly constructed, half canvas, quarter lined in the back, Italian hopsack wool blazer. But for cryin’ out loud they’re already running out of sizes. They just restocked the things! That’s the thing about Spier. Great stuff, but stuff can move super fast.

Looks like the Amazon pricing robots left a couple of their long weekend sale deals “on.” … That is, until they turn them off. Which could be at any moment. Carry-on was featured in our big How to pack light yet still stylish post. Luggage can get expensive, Samsonite is clearly a heritage brand, and this one does the job. (Visual proof here!) Again, no idea when this deal ends. Could be, like, now.

“J. Crew? Again? After all of the long weekend stuff?” Well, yeah. I hear you. But, 1. It’s what they do, and 2. For this promo they’ve included quite a bit of stuff that was noticeably excluded from their just ended big summer kickoff event.

More items that were included from J. Crew’s summer kickoff/long weekend event. This time, for your feet.

Wow, if you squint those look like lululemon. They even have similar looking snaps on the rear pockets. No personal experience, and one has to assume there’s no way they’d feel or wear the same, but for twenty bucks they could be worth a shot. Available in either 8″ or 10″ inseams. Almost 5/5 stars with 200+ ratings. They’re called “hybrid” tech chinos shorts, but it certainly doesn’t look like these would have a liner in them for swimming. They just appear to be performance fabric based shorts made to look like standard chino shorts.

Also worth a mention: