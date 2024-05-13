Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Sunski 25% off Sitewide Sale, Shorts (and Shorts) & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Includes their premium line as well. Which is nice because Sunski is pretty mid-priced, therefor their “premium” line doesn’t gash the wallet like a designer frame would. Know that free shipping kicks in at $75, so that kinda stinks, as all of their premium line models are priced at $98, and the 25% off drops them just under that free shipping threshold.

This gets confusing. Stay with me:

Was just an additional 20% off last week, now an additional 40% off this week.

But last week things were “up to 60% off”… now they’re “just” up to 50% off.

Bottom line: This does seem to be as good as it gest for BR Factory.

This is the real problem for step-down outlet/”factory” brands that are always on SALE SALE MEGA SALE! … It can be truly hard to figure out just when something is a deal. So when something IS really a good deal (like now…) it can often go ignored.

The obligatory reminder: BR Factory stuff won’t have the quality, feel, or fit that mainline Banana Republic stuff does. And that’s okay! Their stuff is noticeably less expensive/always on sale. Can’t say that about mainline BR.

Looks like the half off applies to almost the entirety of their shorts section. Tons of fabrics and styles and colors for each. Lots of inseam options too: 6″, 7″, 8″, 10″.

The Pick: 9″ inseam A&F All-Day Shorts – $45 ($60) four colors

More shorts! More money than the GAP shorts, but Abercrombie & Fitch has somehow been kicking tail in the jeans department lately (it’s been one of the highlights of their recent resurrection story). So… wondering if that success might carry over to shorts? Dunno. No personal experience. But these “all day” shorts might be the perfect mid point between performance fabric and timeless cotton chino:

69% Cotton, 27% Nylon, 4% Elastane (they claim they’re stretchy/breathable/wicking)

9″ inseam (perfect length for a lot of us of average height)

“soft elastic comfort stretch waistband.”… o rly? Looks pretty normal, which is nice.

Still running. Ends this Thursday. Original picks here. Gotta think J. Crew has something up their sleeve for the long weekend coming at the end of the month… but their stretch-Italian-wool suit separates for $350 may not be in the cards then. That’s pretty rare.

No sale, but that’s no surprise. Also you have to be a “member” with them (which means just creating an account and logging in) but… yeah those’ll work and then some.

Also worth a mention: