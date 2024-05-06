Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Nordy Rack Arrivals, Citizen Automatic Diver Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Nordstrom Rack is where unsold merchandise from the big glossy mainline Norstrom stores goes to get big discounts. They also have a website, but know that in-store goods aren’t gonna be the same as what’s online. Could be better or worse, in-store, just depends on what your local brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack has access to. Also know that shipping/return policies aren’t the same at the Norstrom Rack site. Free outbound shipping won’t kick in until $89, and returns will set you back a $9.95 pre-paid label UNLESS you can get it back to a physical Norstrom Rack brick and mortar location.

Fancy a bit of color for the warmer months? It’s a Citizen, it’s got an automatic movement, it’s rated to 200m water resistance, and that blue textured dial is something else. This is the same model that during last autumn’s “Prime Day 2” event, Amazon was requiring people to sign up to have a chance to get on sale. Granted, it was at a limited time lower price ($199), but since then, the blue dial option (by far the most desirable) has been stuck pretty close to if not at full MSRP. It has finally gone on significant sale thanks to the Amazon pricing robots. Fratello got an in person look a couple months back and… wait, does this thing come with an on-the-fly micro adjustment? Or something like that acting as a diver’s extension?

Additional 20% off is set to expire today, 5/6/24. And the obligatory reminder: BR Factory stuff won’t have the quality, feel, or fit that mainline Banana Republic stuff does. And that’s okay! Their stuff is noticeably less expensive/always on sale. Can’t say that about mainline BR.

Let’s be honest. Most of what’s in this “flash sale!! shoez shoez shoez for $199!!!” (paraphrasing) event are…. not good. It’s almost entirely clear design misses by Caleres, the company that bought Allen Edmonds all of those years back. This sale does NOT have a lot of AE timeless classics kicking about. But that’s not a surprise. They’re $199! Just gotta dodge the duds. Those pewter suede sneakers on the other hand… those could work. Neutral and versatile without being another white sneaker.

Not on sale, but they’re a new arrival and absolutely worth a mention as Spier’s foundational menswear goods can often sell through long before they’d consider discounting them. They’re unconstructed, minimally lined, and could be a perfect alternative to the famed Bonobos unconstructed blazer for those who love the quality and fit templates of Spier (Slim or Contemporary fit, and timeless/NOT shortened tail lengths).

Also worth a mention: