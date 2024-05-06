Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Nordy Rack Arrivals, Citizen Automatic Diver Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nordy RACK: New arrivals from Nodstrom
- Tom Ford 52mm Sunglasses – $179.97 ($340)
- Rodd & Gunn 96% wool, 4% elastane Blazer – $199.97 ($398)
- Nordstrom Simon Sneakers – $59.97 ($89.95)
- Johnston & Murphy Hawthorn Plain Toe Derby – $69.97 ($149)
- Herschel Supply Co Novel Duffel – $59.97 ($100)
Nordstrom Rack is where unsold merchandise from the big glossy mainline Norstrom stores goes to get big discounts. They also have a website, but know that in-store goods aren’t gonna be the same as what’s online. Could be better or worse, in-store, just depends on what your local brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack has access to. Also know that shipping/return policies aren’t the same at the Norstrom Rack site. Free outbound shipping won’t kick in until $89, and returns will set you back a $9.95 pre-paid label UNLESS you can get it back to a physical Norstrom Rack brick and mortar location.
Amazon: Citizen Promaster Dive Automatic NY0129-58L – $279.42 ($475)
Fancy a bit of color for the warmer months? It’s a Citizen, it’s got an automatic movement, it’s rated to 200m water resistance, and that blue textured dial is something else. This is the same model that during last autumn’s “Prime Day 2” event, Amazon was requiring people to sign up to have a chance to get on sale. Granted, it was at a limited time lower price ($199), but since then, the blue dial option (by far the most desirable) has been stuck pretty close to if not at full MSRP. It has finally gone on significant sale thanks to the Amazon pricing robots. Fratello got an in person look a couple months back and… wait, does this thing come with an on-the-fly micro adjustment? Or something like that acting as a diver’s extension?
BR FACTORY: 40% – 60% off + add. 20% off & New Arrivals
- Button Down Collar Pique Polos – $26.40 ($33) navy, black, gray, or olive
- Tailored Fit Linen/Cotton/Elastane Trousers – $57.60 ($72) four colors
- Linen/Cotton/Elastane Sportcoat (unlined back???) – $124.80 ($156)
- Slim Linen/Cotton/Elastane 5-pocket Pants – $45.60 ($57) four colors
- Garment-dyed Polos – $21.60 ($27) 6 colors
Additional 20% off is set to expire today, 5/6/24. And the obligatory reminder: BR Factory stuff won’t have the quality, feel, or fit that mainline Banana Republic stuff does. And that’s okay! Their stuff is noticeably less expensive/always on sale. Can’t say that about mainline BR.
BONUS: Allen Edmonds – $199 Shoe Specials (ends today, 5/6)
- Center Court Lace-up Sneaker in white leather – $199 ($300) imported
- Boulevard Cap-toe Dress Shoes – $199 ($395)
- Center Court Lace-up Sneaker in pewter suede – $199 ($300) imported
Let’s be honest. Most of what’s in this “flash sale!! shoez shoez shoez for $199!!!” (paraphrasing) event are…. not good. It’s almost entirely clear design misses by Caleres, the company that bought Allen Edmonds all of those years back. This sale does NOT have a lot of AE timeless classics kicking about. But that’s not a surprise. They’re $199! Just gotta dodge the duds. Those pewter suede sneakers on the other hand… those could work. Neutral and versatile without being another white sneaker.
BONUS II: Spier’s new Navy Italian Hopsack Wool Blazers are in – $398
Not on sale, but they’re a new arrival and absolutely worth a mention as Spier’s foundational menswear goods can often sell through long before they’d consider discounting them. They’re unconstructed, minimally lined, and could be a perfect alternative to the famed Bonobos unconstructed blazer for those who love the quality and fit templates of Spier (Slim or Contemporary fit, and timeless/NOT shortened tail lengths).
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Half off (or more) select shorts
- Huckberry: They lowered the price on their stock of Sanders Hi-Top chukkas back down to $250 (they had recently raised it to $275). Ships and returns for free too.