Huckberry’s Free Shipping No Minimum 24-hour Event

Summer means adventure. Getting out there. Seeing and doing. Huckberry operates at that perfect mid point of style and function, and with the unofficial start of summer (Memorial Day weekend) fast approaching, this is pretty much their time to shine…

Which is precisely why they’re running a one-day free shipping no minimum promotion. So they can get us to them, and their gear to us, by next weekend.

Free shipping at Huckberry usually doesn’t kick in until you hit $98. So anything below $98 is effectively on sale today. Yes, they do an additional big summer kickoff sale every year, but it’s anyone’s guess as to what will be included in that (which you gotta think starts later this week). Plus that stuff won’t get to you in time to use for the long weekend.

For now we’ll stick to gear under $98, keep the picks to the newest and freshest stuff (and therefor least likely to go on sale in a few days)… and get after it. Clock’s ticking. Both on this sale, shipping timelines, and what will certainly be a too-short summer.

They’re brilliant. They get everything right that so many other brands get wrong about “hybrid” swim/hike/workout “adventure” shorts. They’re just as good in the water as they are out. They’re comfortable, they stretch, they’ve got a waist that cinches securely if you so choose, and they’re lined in a super soft performance “DryWetDry” boxer brief style liner (see the black pair above with the leg rolled up) which is micro perforated, not meshy and itchy like old-school swim trunks. Lots of colors and a few patterns (such as the “agave wave” shown at the very top of the post). Personally bought the “charcoal dot” shown above and a size medium fits my 5’10″/185lb normally size 32 waist in most pants and shorts frame perfectly. Available in either 5″ or 7″ inseam. That’s the 7″ option shown above. These are the star/super-highlight of this particular “sale” as it’d be hard to believe seeing these go on sale anytime soon. They appear to have a hard time keeping them in stock. Lots of options are already seeing sizes move fast. So to save any kind of money (like $4.99 for shipping) feels like a legit deal.

A bestseller for good reason. Melanoma is no joke. So wear sunscreen, and pack something to shield your skin from the sun’s rays if you’re gonna be spending time at the beach/on the water/out doors during what should be a hot, sizzling summer. Lightweight Bamboo viscose breathes while it provides some protection. Crossover-style hoodie fully protects your neck. Thumb holes in the sleeves keep things in place. Six colors including a couple of cool camo options.

Cheap sunglasses that look and perform better than some junk you got on a convenience store spinner rack. Polarized lenses too. Perfect for the beach, because without polarized lenses the glare off the water would give you a migraine. Sizing seems to be on the smaller side of medium. So if you’ve got a big noggin, these might be a pass. Available in a bunch of colors. That “matte cola” with gray lenses at the top of the image seen above seem particularly tempting.

Full review here. Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. The more affordable alternative would of course be the L.L. Bean USA made belt, but those only come in dark brown or black.

On sale, there’s an additional 20% off code lurking about, annnnnnnd they ship free today. Well alright then. Nice rocks glasses for upgrading your sitting-round-the-fire experience. And yes, these are the glasses with the mountains in the bottom of them. But we’re heading into summer, so, The Wave option shown above seemed appropriate.

See? Mountains. Not just the wave. In case you wanted a pretty dang cool decanter to go with the glasses, you can get a set and the 20% off WHISKEY20 code should still work.

IF you want to try one, and just one of these tees and see what all the fuss is about (these are the tees that you can wear for three days straight and they won’t start to smell or feel gross)… then this free shipping day is the time to do it. Note that they’re running a buy two for $140 bulk buy deal, but that’d trip the normal free shipping threshold of $98 anyway. So, not really a “deal” today if you’re looking to stock up with multiple.

Well that’s just rad. And the hotel room’s mini bar is expensive/the liquor store down the street from your Airbnb doesn’t have your favorite stuff.

The newest USA made tees from Huckberry and their Flint and Tinder brand. Here’s how this works. You could, of course, buy just one tee at full price for $38 (ouch, but they’re made in the USA, so there’s that). Or you could take a crack at a three pack for $96, which drops them to $32 each (more palatable) and they’ll ship and return for free. Again, normally free shipping doesn’t kick in until $98. So while the bundle deal is a nice deal at $18 off list, you’d normally get hit with a $4.99 shipping charge so the deal isn’t quite as nice… outside of the free shipping day that is today.

A legend with legions of fans. Made from quick-drying nylon with a water repellent finish. Elasticized waistband with internal drawstring and quick-drying mesh liner. Fair Trade Certified. NOTE: If you’re a member at REI, they’re doing their big annual sale right now, and if you log in you can save 20% off on Baggies over there. But far from everyone is a (paying) member at REI. So yes, still worth a mention here on free shipping day at Huck.

And now the tees you can often find someone who loves their baggies shorts wearing with said baggies shorts. Also fair trade certified. Moisture wicking, quick dry, has an odor-control finish… the works. Same story for REI members as the shorts though. 20% off, but you have to be a (paid) member.

It’s the 3 season version of the hugely popular GREYS outdoor slipper boots. Slip in/slip out. Wool breathes, naturally, but these are clearly extra breezy.

Tumbled, lightly “washed” and slightly waxed leather for a super-lived-in-feel right out of the box. That black belt is a perfect amount of rock-and-roll. Made in Mexico.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Yes, made in the USA. You read that right. Hence the price, but it’s also built well. It’s classic American casual to smart casual wear. Garment dyed in seven different colors, lightly slubbed fabric which looks and feels just right instead of worn out, and a fit that’s accommodating without being boxy. The price tag is a big ask for plenty, yet many others will proudly pay the premium for a made in the USA polo like this.

For the grillers, the cooks, and the crafters of all kinds. 7oz. Martexin Original Waxed Sailcloth from New Jersey. Cut and sewn here in the United States. Will wear in over time like, oh I dunno, a certain favorite waxed trucker jacket.

For those who like to dig in the dirt. Gave this to Mrs. Dappered who has quite the green thumb, and even I find myself reaching for it when it comes to various yard-duty chores. It does almost everything and it does it well. I have literally been planting a tree/doing some mega-weeding/planting starts and have had a bucket of regular garden tools next to me, only to toss them all aside in frustration and turn to this mean looking serrated knife-shovel-spork-hybrid. When the zombie apocalypse comes… I mean, a flamethrower would be better, but having a hori hori on hand certainly won’t hurt either.

The Huckberry free shipping no minimum one-day-event ends (you guessed it) today, Sunday 5/19/24.