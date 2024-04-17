The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style April 2024

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Umbrellas (these are hard to beat) are going to see an uptick in use over the next few months, and having a place to put them that’ll catch the water is handy. But also having a place to put them that also looks good? That’s a bonus. This simple holder from Umbra sports that clean design Umbra is known for. The resin base is water and rust-proof, and the steel upper ring has a couple small hooks to hang compact umbrellas from. If you prefer a lighter color scheme, the above link to Amazon also has a white/natural version of this holder that’s marked down to $44.46.

It’s that time of year where trees are dropping seeds, rain is falling, and the ground is thawing so mud can be an issue. In other words, a lot of muck can come into the house on shoes. A cheap, washable, yet good looking rug can be very handy to catch all that schmutz, and add some decorative notes to your space. The above option from The Home Depot works, and will be kind to your bank account. Was just marked down $10, so wouldn’t be surprise to see that happen again soon.

Cordless vacuums make daily quick clean-ups so much easier. Great for homes with hair of any kind (pet or human), and spaces that don’t have an entryway or mudroom to keep tracked in debris hidden. Also very handy for quickly cleaning up crumbs on the kitchen floor, and vacuuming off fabric couches and chairs. They’re not great for REALLY big jobs, as they can run out of battery somewhat quickly. But for daily maintenance, cordless vacuums are tops. Dyson is obviously the king in this space… but they charge a king’s ransom for one of their vacuums. This Black and Decker option is significantly less.

Traipsing about during the wet spring season results in shoes and rain boots picking up a lot of debris and moisture. Here’s one way to both store your boots, and allow them to dry. This particular rack is designed to be used either indoors or out. Also available in 4-pair and 8-pair sizes, with prices fluctuating accordingly.

A way to create storage by a front door if your space lacks a coat closet. Or, use it to organize and visually display your clothes for the upcoming week. Doing this ahead of time will take one daily decision off your plate.

That’s a surprising price for a 5 piece dining set. A price that would justify anticipating some crappy reviews. But no, most of the reviews are five-star and even comment on how nice the quality is for the price. This breaks from our spring muck and storage theme of this Most Wanted, but it was too good of a deal to not include.

We’ll end with one more door mat suggestion, this one appropriate for either indoors or out. The raised borders on L.L. Bean’s Waterhog mats help contain water. The rubber backing keeps them from leaking, and the thick and thin polyester fibers woven into these mats help remove dirt from shoes. There are multiple design and size options, but the above whale motif is a fun one.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.