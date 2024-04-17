Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t gotten your first taste of spring yet, it’ll be coming soon. We started with a casual outfit, and today is a step up from that. A little dose of tailored-wear, but still very easy and comfortable. Spring is fresh. Spring is bright. Let’s clean it up. Happy spring. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The Blazer: J. Crew Navy Glen Check Slim-fit Blazer in English Cotton-Wool Blend – $348. A subtle, mainly navy on blue glen check pattern. English cotton-wool blend. Minimal construction for breathability.

The Shirt:Rhone Commuter Performance Button Down – $138. Was just on sale for 20% off. There’s nothing nearly as comfortable as the Rhone commuter when it comes to a versatile casual to smart casual button down. BUT THE PRICE?? A $138 shirt following a $350 blazer? THE HELL IS GOING ON. What’s the stated focus of Dappered? Affordable men’s style, right? “Uh oh. I’ll make up for it now…”

The Pants: Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Casual Stretch Chino Pant – $30.40. Better. Much better on the price front. Let’s see if he can keep that momentum…

The Sunglasses: WearMe Pro Polarized Modern Rounded Square Men’s Sunglasses – $39. Keep it rollin’ Joe you’re back on the cheap wagon!

The Watch: Timex Slip-Thru Weekender – $25.99. He can’t be stopped! THE GUY IS DRUNK ON AFFORDABILITY.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Knox Flexible Penny Loafers – $99.95. OHHH.

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

… *catches breath. high fives everyone in sight*

The Bag: Gustin Made in the USA Weekender in Horween CXL #8 – $569. The cheap streak had to come to an end at some point. But there’s an immense argument to be made that this Made in the USA from Horween’s famous deep burgundy chromexcel leather is actually quite affordable. And that argument just got made in the previous sentence. Gustin = a pre-order model. So you fork over the cash now, and you’ll have to wait until May or June for this to get shipped to you.

The Belt: Banana Republic Leather Chino Belt – $60 ($80). A little different but not wildly so.