Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t gotten your first taste of spring yet, it’ll be coming soon. First we hit casual, then we went smart casual. Here we’re swinging for the fences, while still keeping it in check. Easy, comfortable, and spring-worthy. Here’s to the sunshine. Now go do something fun, you handsome devil. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The Suit: Banana Republic Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers – $650. Suit separates, so you can mix and match sizes on the jacket and pants to hopefully get a fairly dialed in fit right off the bat. By the looks of the model, he probably had to do that. Because he’s 75% legs! This Super 120’s Italian wool from Lanificio Guabello has a slight twill texture to it. Color “Blue point” is spring and summer appropriate. Fingers crossed for a sale. Don’t have or don’t want to buy a light blue suit? If you’ve got a light gray suit, that should work here too. Anything darker than a true light gray and you’ll have to swap out the shoes and belt for something that’s more mid to dark brown. The more affordable option: Suitsupply Tropical Wool Suit – $499.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Dress Shrit – $59.50. Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be. This one ships and returns for free from Nordstrom. That’s always a plus.

The Tie: Spier & Mackay Navy Polka Dot Knitted Tie – $38 ($48). Warmer weather means less conservative suits and ties. This dark navy knit with white dots will look right at home with the lighter blue suit. Perfect for a spring or summer wedding, warm weather cocktail hour, etc.

The Pocket Square: Tie Bar Cotton Solid White Pocket Square with Border – $10. Keeping the pocket square simple since the tie has texture and pattern going on.

The Watch: Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm Brown Sunburst – $259. And here we start working in some brown. Featured in this month’s Most Wanted. Timex seems to be on a hot streak when it comes to their mid-century looking dress watches. Price is a bit higher on this one due to its 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over the Calf Merino Dress Socks – $18 ($24). Thin, breathable, dress socks. Over the calf so they stay up all day.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds St. John’s Double Monk Strap Dress Shoe – $299 ($425). Nothing subtle about those. Lots of style. Will get comments (and hopefully those comments are complements). Part of the currently running Allen Edmonds Anniversary sale. Ships and returns for free. The more affordable option: Nordstrom Dale Double Monk – $99.95

The Belt: Spier & Mackay Tan Silver Buckle Belt- $48. Full grain tan leather, and a nickel buckle, look right at home with a suit of the color blue we’re working with here. Be sure to go one size up from your paint waist size for the belt size. If you wear a 34″ pant waist, it’s probably best to go with a 36″ belt.

The Sunglasses: CARFIA Vintage Polarized Sunglasses in Demi Frame Brown Lens – $27.99. Cheap, yet well reviewed. The green leaning “demi” frame adds just an extra splash of color to this look.