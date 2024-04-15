Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t gotten your first taste of spring yet, it’ll be coming soon. Spring is fresh. Spring is bright. Let’s clean it up with some timeless basics and good fit. Happy spring. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The T-Shirt: GapFit Recycled Active T-Shirt in Dusky Navy – $17.10 w/ TREAT ($39.95): A sneaky great t-shirt. Buried in their athletic-wear section, this tee looks, feels, and acts more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt. Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. Know there’s a small logo on the left sleeve (here’s how it looks on the navy tee). But it’s subtle and doesn’t scream “GAAAAP.” Here’s a size medium on 5’10″/185 for a fit perspective.

The Jacket: (Amazon sourced) Zengjo Track Jacket – $31.99. Thirty-two bucks!! Got one of these for myself (the Joe guy) and a size medium fits great. Quality is weirdly good for a thirty dollar jacket, and the weight/feel is somewhere between warm up jacket and softshell jacket. So, basically, perfect. Fulfilled by Amazon. So if it shows up and you don’t like it, returns should be easy.

The Pants: J. Crew Factory Slim-fit TruTemp365 Chinos in Stone – $60ish. Not going with “office worker bee” khaki, but instead a lighter shade of stone. From J. Crew’s step-down “factory” line, these are a cotton/poly blend that promises to help regulate your temperature. (Perhaps their version of Banana Republic’s famous Core Temp chinos?)

The Sunglasses: Sunski Estero in Olive Forest – $98. Clearly not the cheapest sunglasses from the Sunski brand… but c’mon, they look like something from a high end designer. (Like Tom Ford maybe? Persol?) A timeless frame that’s been updated in a contemporary olive colorway. Ships and returns for free via Huckberry.

The Watch: Invicta “Cola” 1953 Automatic – $90ish. Invicta’s new throwback in a red/black bezel “cola” color scheme. Full review of the standard 1953 can be found here.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Merino Blend Socks – $24. The best. Not paper thin dress socks, not bulky boot socks either. Lightweight with a little bit of cushion under foot and at the back of the ankle.

The Shoes: Made in Italy J. Crew Macalister desert boots in Anchor Grey – $110.60 w/ SHOP30 ($158). Good quality, nice materials, fair price, and a casual go-to for a lot of us.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $19.80 w/ TREAT ($35ish). Just a basic, casual leather belt. And that’s more than fine for this style scenario. And many others. Which is why it gets mentioned all the time.