Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Madewell extra 30% off Sale, BR extra 20% off Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A byproduct of J. Crew’s success in the first two decades of this century, Madewell sticks to making basics people love. A lot of people swear by their jeans. No personal experience, but they have their fans. Return shipping is free if you create a login/account with them (“Madewell Insiders.”) Otherwise returns through the mail will set you back a $7.50 label. Code SPRING30 runs through Wednesday.

A year or so ago Huckberry started carrying the (legendary) English made Sanders Hi-top chukkas. That’s terrific because up until then there wasn’t any US based shops doing so, meaning international shipping ($$) and returns ($$$!!) was the norm. But then a few weeks back Huckberry jacked the price up from $250 to $275. This is known because your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website had to change the price in their Essentials Shop when that happened. But NOW Huckberry has lowered the price back down to $250.

So… it’s a sale but not a sale because they’re full price yet they’re a steal because they ship and return for free and they were recently twenty five bucks more but they’re back to where they were! THE ARISTOCRATS.

Bit of a treasure hunt, this one. Most of the items are suuuuuper picked over in regards to size and color selection. But it’s still worth a look for fans of BR. Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. And do watch out for final sale items. Anything tagged as such (they’re the items that end in $.97) can’t be returned or exchanged.

Last call for getting half off trousers that are half-trousers. Harrrrrrrrr. …. Flbbbbbbbbbt.

Also worth a mention: