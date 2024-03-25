The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style March 2024

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Paper. Are we still doing paper? Seems like there’s still enough of it around that having a filing cabinet can be highly beneficial for keeping said paper organized. Plus, with spring on the horizon, you might be feeling a natural surge of energy that is great to harness for spring cleaning. Get those papers put away, and other elements organized, all in a handsome cabinet like this.

We’re all familiar with the mountain peaks featured in the Whiskey Peaks lineup, but here’s something a little different. Sculptural lines bring dimension to the wave that sits at the bottom of these glasses. Sold by Huckberry. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $98, so if you’re only getting the glasses you will be paying for shipping. But the 20% off (whiskey peaks glassware) code whiskey20 is a nice bit of help.

Well that’s handy. One turn of the switch turns the nightlight component on, 2 turns and you’ll get just the lamp lit, and three turns will switch both the nightlight and lamp on. If you enjoy low, ambient light in the evening, this is a winner. Plus the base features two USB ports for device charging. Currently on sale through Bed Bath & Beyond, and you get two for the price.

Longer days and warmer temps bring along the desire for lighter and brighter textiles, and this can include bedding. Lighter bedding can quickly transition a brooding winter bedroom into a reflection of the season. Stripes pair well with multiple textures, patterns, and materials, and the neutral colors in this set should also easily incorporate with an array of colors. Price range above is by size (queen or king). Sold by Home Depot.

Seems to usually be on sale for $599, and right now up for a $75 “coupon” by clicking the coupon box on the Amazon page for this chair. Also available in a mean and handsome looking black leather. And the fabric options are up for a coupon as well, and it drops the price below $500 on those fabric upholstered chairs.

A good looking conversation set that’s actually on the affordable side right now. It sure seems like patio furniture is still feeling the effects of inflation. So if you’re in the market for some, and you find a good price, you might want to jump on it. This particular set is being sold through Target.

With brunch season here, an egg poaching pan is a handy addition to any kitchen that prepares a lot of breakfast foods. You can certainly try to poach eggs in just water, but it’s a skill that takes a while to develop, and you can loose a lot of egg white in the process. A poaching pan wastes no egg, and shapes them nicely.

Even if you’re not a gardener, an easy to install fence like this can come in handy if you need to keep curious dogs out of a space in your yard. This fencing is easily installed and removed (for winter storage), and you can add or subtract panels to make it as long as you need. Sold through Amazon.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.