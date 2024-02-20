Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Lorier Neptunes prepping to ship, J. Crew chinos (some) & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

And they even have some stretch-chinos lurking in that sale section. Yes they’re only “weird” colors… but it’s a rare thing when any J. Crew chinos make it to the sale section. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. None. Code SHOPNOW is set to expire today, 2/20/24.

Ends today, 2/20/24. This one got buried in the Presidents’ Day Sale post, so it’s worth another mention here as WP Standard doesn’t run sales all that often. Nice to see that they got more “chocolate” Woodward Briefcases back in stock. Hard not to like those. Hard not to like WP standard, what they do, and how they do it. Full review of the Woodward can be found here (albeit in the lighter/less subtle Tan option).

The latest batch of Lorier’s modest sized, excellent flagship diver is almost ready to head out their doors: “By pre-ordering now, you are reserving a Neptune Series IV – No Date from the next production batch, shipping the last week of February 2024.” Full review of the date-equipped version (but still a series IV) can be found here.

Little bit of everything in that members-only sale section. Code MEMBER25 is set to run into Friday evening.

Also worth a mention: