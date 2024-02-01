Target’s Stretch Jeans Sale, BR extra 20% off, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Target: Goodfellow & Co. Comfort-Wear Slim Fit Stretch Jeans are on Clearance – $34 ($40)
- Dark Blue Comfort Wear Slim Fit Stretch Jeans – $34 ($40)
- Medium Blue Comfort Fit Slim Stretch Jeans – $34 ($40)
Full review here. They’re pretty much a cheaper/step-down alternative to Banana Republic’s well loved Luxe Traveler Jeans. Sizes are scattered but that’s what happens once they hit the clearance rack. Four colors available. A rinse-like, dark blue (left), a saturated steely-blue (right), beige, and black. Both pairs above are a size 30×30 on Ryan who is 5’9″ / 160.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ New Items Added
- Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit – $79.99 ($130) size shown above: 33×30 on 5’10″/190
- “Expedition” Flannel Shirts – $47.99 ($80)
- Italian Wool-blend topcoats – $263.20 ($400)
- Italian nubuck leather belt – $51.99 ($90)
Speaking of the Banana Republic Luxe Traveler jeans… the timeless, dark rinse color is currently in the BR Sale Section (why?) and the entire sale section is getting an additional 20% off. Maybe because BR sees this time of year as when it’s time to start moving us, their customers, over towards chinos and other lighter weight stuff for the spring/summer months (way) ahead?
J. Crew: 30% off Goodyear Welted Kenton Boots / Stitch-down Italian MacAlister Desert Boots w/ GOSHOP
- Kenton pacer boots – $208.60 ($298) review here
- Kenton Chelsea boots – $208.60 ($298)
- Kenton plain toe boots in natural grain – $208.60 ($298)
- Made in Italy MacAlister boots in suede – $110.60 ($158)
Part of a “30% off Classic Styles” sale, but the real star of the show are the sometimes excluded boots. Really impressed with the Pacers in particular. The “rootbeer” pull-up leather is thick and breaks in nicely. Full review here. Code GOSHOP runs through this Monday.
Huckberry: Their Sale Section is oddly good right now
The Pick: Rhodes Tyler Chukkas in Taupe – $156 ($198) review here
What the… The Rhodes Tyler in the standard Taupe Suede (as reviewed and long term tested by our shoe expert Adam) hasn’t been on sale in… years? Pretty confident in saying that. Anyway, they’re excellent. And there’s a lot in the Huckberry sale section right now. Not just end of the line stuff. End of season stuff, yes, but lots of items still have a good size selection. And again, those Rhodes are good now, as well as all spring/summer/and fall. They’re not a dressy chukka, but they’ve got soles that grip far better than crepe does. So they really are all season.
Spier: $30 off their Blake Stitched Shoes – $148 ($178)
I have no clue why Spier has suddenly stuck their (excellent for the price, review here) Blake Stitched Shoes on semi-permanent-thirty-dollar-off sale. BUT. It’s not bad if you need a pair of nice dress shoes that you won’t be wearing every single day. Blake stitched, subtle rubber studded sole, made in China. No code needed. Discount should happen in cart, until they flip this sale switch into the “off” position. Guessing this $30 has to end pretty soon, no?
Also worth a mention:
- Huckberry: 30% off their merino-blend 72-hour Tees – $61.60 w/ merino30 ($88)
- LL Bean: Their original Made in Maine Bean Boots are still $40 off
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Shoebank: Extra 25% off with SALE25. Be aware that any returns on Factory 2nds will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee.
- Banana Republic FACTORY: 52% off most everything + an additional 60% off clearance items. (ends today, 2/1/24.)