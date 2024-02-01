Target’s Stretch Jeans Sale, BR extra 20% off, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Full review here. They’re pretty much a cheaper/step-down alternative to Banana Republic’s well loved Luxe Traveler Jeans. Sizes are scattered but that’s what happens once they hit the clearance rack. Four colors available. A rinse-like, dark blue (left), a saturated steely-blue (right), beige, and black. Both pairs above are a size 30×30 on Ryan who is 5’9″ / 160.

Speaking of the Banana Republic Luxe Traveler jeans… the timeless, dark rinse color is currently in the BR Sale Section (why?) and the entire sale section is getting an additional 20% off. Maybe because BR sees this time of year as when it’s time to start moving us, their customers, over towards chinos and other lighter weight stuff for the spring/summer months (way) ahead?

Part of a “30% off Classic Styles” sale, but the real star of the show are the sometimes excluded boots. Really impressed with the Pacers in particular. The “rootbeer” pull-up leather is thick and breaks in nicely. Full review here. Code GOSHOP runs through this Monday.

The Pick: Rhodes Tyler Chukkas in Taupe – $156 ($198) review here

What the… The Rhodes Tyler in the standard Taupe Suede (as reviewed and long term tested by our shoe expert Adam) hasn’t been on sale in… years? Pretty confident in saying that. Anyway, they’re excellent. And there’s a lot in the Huckberry sale section right now. Not just end of the line stuff. End of season stuff, yes, but lots of items still have a good size selection. And again, those Rhodes are good now, as well as all spring/summer/and fall. They’re not a dressy chukka, but they’ve got soles that grip far better than crepe does. So they really are all season.

I have no clue why Spier has suddenly stuck their (excellent for the price, review here) Blake Stitched Shoes on semi-permanent-thirty-dollar-off sale. BUT. It’s not bad if you need a pair of nice dress shoes that you won’t be wearing every single day. Blake stitched, subtle rubber studded sole, made in China. No code needed. Discount should happen in cart, until they flip this sale switch into the “off” position. Guessing this $30 has to end pretty soon, no?

Also worth a mention: